Argentina vows to gain 'full sovereignty' of the Falklands following UK's return of Chagos Islands

4 October 2024, 05:21 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 05:31

An aerial view of West Falkland island. Falkland Islands. (Photo by: Sergio Pitamitz / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
An aerial view of West Falkland island. Falkland Islands. (Photo by: Sergio Pitamitz / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Argentina has vowed to gain "full sovereignty" of the Falkland Islands after the UK gave up control of a remote archipelago in return for securing the future of a strategically important military base.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The country's foreign minister, Diana Mondino, welcomed the step taken by Sir Keir Starmer's Government on Thursday towards ending "outdated practices" after Britain returned the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

She promised "concrete action" to ensure that the Falklands - the British-controlled archipelago that Argentina calls the Malvinas and claims as its own - are handed to Buenos Aires.

In an intervention that will fuel rising Tory criticism of the UK-Mauritius agreement and its perceived implications for other overseas territories, Ms Mondino said: "The long dispute between Britain and Mauritius came to a conclusion today, with Mauritians successfully regaining their territory of Chagos.

"We welcome this step in the right direction and the end to outdated practices. Following the path we have already taken, with concrete actions and not empty rhetoric, we will recover full sovereignty over our Malvinas Islands.

"The Malvinas were, are and will always be Argentine."

Argentina Politics
Argentina Politics. Picture: Getty

Read more: UN 'stained by anti-Semitism', Israeli ambassador claims amid deepening row over response to Iranian strikes

Read more: Teacher calling family in Lebanon 'four times a day to check they're alive' as she battles to bring them to UK

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Falklands governor Alison Blake sought to reassure residents that Britain's commitment to the South Atlantic territory was "unwavering". She said the historical context of the two territories was "very different".

The UK Government said earlier it had reached a political agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, also known as the British Indian Ocean Territory, following negotiations which began in 2022.

Mauritius will assume sovereignty over the archipelago while the joint US-UK military base remains on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands.

The Foreign Office said the agreement means the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the "historic" agreement and said it secures the "effective operation of the joint facility into the next century".

Reaction to the deal was mixed, with some hailing the end to a bitter and long-running dispute over Britain's last African colony but others, including Tory leadership candidates, suggested it could undermine UK security.

Human rights campaigners, who have called for full reparations to generations affected by the forcible displacement of islanders, argued the deal does not go far enough to address the wrongs of the past.

Chagossians were forced to leave the central Indian Ocean territory by 1973 to make way for the military base.

The expulsions are regarded as one of the most shameful parts of Britain's modern colonial history and Chagossians have spent decades fighting to return to the islands.

The United Nations' highest court, the International Court of Justice, previously ruled the UK's administration of the territory was "unlawful" and must end.

Meanwhile, the shadow of the Falklands war hands over UK-Argentine relations, with Buenos Aires invading in 1982 and claiming it inherited the islands from Spain in the 1800s.

The conflict resulted in 655 Argentinian, 255 British and three Falkland deaths before British forces regained control.

A joint statement from the UK and Mauritius governments said the new deal will be subject to a treaty that will "address wrongs of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both parties to support the welfare of Chagossians".

The agreement over the continued UK-US military presence on Diego Garcia is expected to run for 99 years with an option to renew, with Britain paying a regular annual sum of money.

Overseas territories minister Stephen Doughty refused to spell out how much the deal would cost the British taxpayer, saying "full details will be set out in due course".

A group of asylum seekers have been living on Diego Garcia since 2021 after they encountered difficulties while trying to travel by boat from Sri Lanka to Canada.

The British Indian Ocean Territory has been considering their claims for protection.

Mauritius would be responsible for any future arrivals under the new agreement.

Conservative former minister and frontrunner in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak, Robert Jenrick, said: "It's taken three months for Starmer to surrender Britain's strategic interests."

Former foreign secretary James Cleverly described the move as "weak, weak, weak" while former security minister Tom Tugendhat suggested it risked allowing China to gain a military foothold in the Indian Ocean.

"With Chinese influence and presence expanding in Africa and the Middle East at an alarming rate, as well as Iran threatening to escalate military action in the region, it is even more reckless to surrender control of this geopolitical asset," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

"China has cosied up to Mauritius in recent years, signing a free trade agreement in 2019 and nancing 47 development projects on the island."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

'I am not the man they have painted me to be': Garth Brooks breaks silence after rape and battery allegations

Hurricane Helene

Search for victims of Hurricane Helene drags into second week

North Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear strikes if provoked

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair and make-up artist

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike targeting an area in Beirut's southern suburb

Massive strikes hit Beirut as G7 leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefires

California Menendez Brothers Case

LA prosecutors to review conviction of Menendez brothers over parents’ murders

Tyre Nichols

Three officers convicted over fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

US singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Country star Garth Brooks accused of rape and battery by former employee

Lebanon Israel

Massive blasts rock Beirut as Israel steps up attacks on Hezbollah

Nicola and her partner Paul

'Heartbreaking' documentary on the search for Nicola Bulley airs - detailing online sleuths that plagued case

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson claims there is a ‘strong case’ for referendum on UK's ECHR membership

Israeli soldiers next to destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago

Exclusive
Palin was part of the extremely popular British comedy group Monty Python

Michael Palin 'given up' on trying to hold Monty Python cast together

A moose in a swimming pool

Moose rescued from swimming pool in New Hampshire

G7 leaders have called for an end to the Middle Eastern conflict

G7 say Iran's strikes on Israel are 'serious threat to regional stability' as leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefire
Terryon Thomas was arrested on Tuesday

TikTok influencer ‘Mr Prada’ charged with second-degree murder after therapist found dead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congo Boat Accident

Dozens dead after boat capsizes in Democratic Republic of Congo

Election 2024 Melania Trump

Melania Trump voices support for abortion rights ahead of election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, poses for photographers with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Boris Johnson found 'bugging device in his toilet' after visit from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
A woman walks to her damaged home

Hurricane Helene death toll could rise further as 200 confirmed dead

David Schonabaum

US father given 16-year jail term for child neglect after rat attack on baby

Northern lights over a tree near Dunsford on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon.

Where and when to see the Northern Lights as aurora borealis could return to UK this week

Dashcam footage has been released of the car chase of Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba car chase footage shared for first time, after armed officer tells murder trial he feared for his life
Lebanese women stand in front of a multistory building hit by an Israeli airstrike

Israel orders evacuation of Lebanese communities north of UN buffer zone

Lebanon Israel Gaza Fears

Iraqi woman held captive in Gaza freed by Israeli forces

MPs are set to get a free vote on assisted dying on Kim Leadbeater MP's private members bill

MPs to get free vote on assisted dying bill, as Labour's Kim Leadbeater says current laws are 'unfit for purpose'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit