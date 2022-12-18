Argentina win 'best World Cup final ever' after enthralling 3-3 draw with Mbappe's France

Messi lifts the trophy with his teammates. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Argentina have won the World Cup on penalties after a riotous 3-3 draw in which Lionel Messi scored twice.

The Latin American nation won its third trophy 36 and a half years after Diego Maradona took the 1986 tournament by storm.

It's the pinnacle of Messi's career and the final missing jewel in the glittering crown of his career.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick for France, becoming only the second player in history to score three in a World Cup final.

He joined Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat trick against West Germany in the 1966 final won by England.

Argentina took the lead after just 23 minutes when Messi scored a penalty after a foul by Ousmane Dembele.

Messi kisses the trophy after collecting his player of the tournament trophy. Picture: Getty

Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. Picture: Getty

Di Maria doubled the score 13 minutes later after a terrific team move by Argentina.

At the 40-minute mark, French coach Didier Deschamps subbed off Dembele and striker Olivier Giroud.

France finally switched into gear after 80 minutes, with Mbappe scoring a penalty following Otamendi's foul.

Less than 90 seconds later he smashed in an incredible volley, taking the scoreline level into extra time.

Messi scored again during the second half of extra time, tapping in a rebound after Alvarez's shot.

Messi faces off against numerous France opponents. Picture: Getty

But France made it 3-3 minutes from the end of extra time, with Mbappe completing his historic hat trick with a second penalty.

Argentina won the ensuing penalty shootout 4-2 after France stars Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their spot kicks.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a crucial save moments from the end of normal time.

He also saved Coman's penalty during the shootout.

The Argentina players sprint forward in celebration after Montiel's penalty. Picture: Getty