Shocking moment man holds gun inches from Argentina vice president's head in attempted assassination

2 September 2022, 06:07

Ms Fernandez de Kirchner has survived an attempted assassination
Ms Fernandez de Kirchner has survived an attempted assassination. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Argentina's vice-president has survived an assassination attempt after a man aimed a gun at her face but the weapon failed to fire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was filmed greeting a crowd outside her home in Buenos Aires before a 35-year-old held a gun just inches away from her head.

The smiling 69-year-old politician recoils when she sees the weapon but it does not go off, for reasons that were unclear.

President Alberto Fernandez said: "A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun ... did not fire."

The suspect, described as a man of Brazilian origin, was arrested quickly and the gun was seized.

President Fernandez said the gun was loaded with five bullets and added: "This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy."

Leaders in neighbouring states condemned the attack, which has come at a time of simmering tensions in the South American country.

Ms Fernandez de Kirchner, who was president between 2007 and 2015, is at the centre of controversy over allegations about awarding of public contracts to a friend at the start of the 2000s.

Prosecutors have asked for a 12 year sentence if she is found guilty of leading a criminal conspiracy.

In closing arguments during her trial, Diego Luciani, a prosecutor, claimed the allegations amounted to the "biggest corruption manoeuvre that this country has ever known".

The vice president recoiled when the pistol was aimed at her
The vice president recoiled when the pistol was aimed at her. Picture: Getty

It was alleged it cost the country the equivalent of £847m.

Ms Fernandez de Kirchner had denied the charges and claimed it is part of a ploy to stop her holding office again.

She has been expected to run for the Senate and potentially have another crack at the presidency in next year's elections.

A dozen other people are also indicted in the case. A sentence is expected by the end of the year and could be appealed.

