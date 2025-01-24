'Armed and dangerous’ man, 53, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Plymouth

24 January 2025, 02:46

Paul Antony Butler, 53, was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth.
Paul Antony Butler, 53, was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s died having been found seriously injured in the street in Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman was found in the West Hoe area at 8.55pm and was taken to hospital but later died.

The victim and suspect are believed to have been known to each other.

Murder detectives have arrested the 'armed and dangerous' Butler on suspicion of murder over the death of the woman.

The woman, who has not been officially named, died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

"He is currently in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder," a force spokesman said.

"Officers would like to thank the local community for their assistance and their patience while our inquiries continue into this incident.

Forensic officers at the scene in Plymouth, Devon, where the woman was attacked on Wednesday. Picture date: Thursday January 23, 2025.
Forensic officers at the scene in Plymouth, Devon, where the woman was attacked on Wednesday. Picture date: Thursday January 23, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"A mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous contact with the victim.

"This is normal procedure in these circumstances."

Police had earlier warned the public not to approach Butler and said he could be "armed and dangerous".

Devon and Cornwall Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of "previous contact with the victim".

Police were called at 8.55pm on Wednesday after the woman was found in West Hoe Road.

A shop worker said she heard "screams" and people asking for an ambulance to be called at the time of the incident.

David Badham, who runs the Central Convenience shop on the street, told the PA news agency: "I had a member of staff working and she said she heard screams.

Police are hunting Paul Antony Butler, 53, who they say could be 'armed and dangerous'
Police are hunting Paul Antony Butler, 53, who they say could be 'armed and dangerous'. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

"She obviously then popped her head out of the door to see what was going on, to hear people saying 'Call an ambulance'."

Video footage posted on social media appeared to show numerous police cars and ambulances parked in West Hoe Road on Wednesday evening near to a post office and the West Hoe pub.

Several streets in the West Hoe area were cordoned off and there was a heavy police presence throughout the day.

An IOPC spokesman said: "We understand that Devon and Cornwall Police are planning to make a referral in relation to this.

"When we receive it we will carry out an assessment to decide what further action is required by us."

