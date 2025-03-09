Armed man shot by Secret Service outside White House

An armed man was shot by U.S. Secret Service personnel Sunday morning following a confrontation outside the White House. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Armed man shot by Secret Service outside White House, agency says.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident reportedly happened soon after midnight on Sunday, following an "armed confrontation" with law enforcement.

The agency said local police had reported a "suicidal individual" who may have been travelling to Washington DC from Indiana.

In a statement on X posted by spokesman Anthony Guiglielmi, the Secret Service said: "Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual's parked vehicle near 17th and F Street, NW. They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby."

The White House is located around a five-minute walk from 17th and F Street, NW.

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel."

The suspect was taken to hospital. His condition was not confirmed by the agency.

The statement continues: "There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel".

Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Michael Buck provided an on-scene media briefing. Our preliminary statement is below. The @DCPoliceDept will lead the investigation, as they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia. pic.twitter.com/Aqv6djUzbV — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) March 9, 2025

"The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division's Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia."

President Donald Trump was not present in the White House at the time. He was reportedly at home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, this weekend.

This breaking news story is being updated.