Armed officer charged with dangerous driving after he drove unmarked car to Streatham terror attack

The officer has been charged with dangerous driving. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A police officer has been charged with dangerous driving after allegedly crashing with three vehicles and a garden wall as he responded to the Streatham terror attack.

PC Paul Fisher is accused of driving dangerously before a crash in Streatham Common North, in South London, on February 2 2020.

The 45-year-old was en route to the terror attack in which Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by armed undercover officers after he was tracked by covert surveillance, who were following him after his release from prison.

He stole a knife from a hardware shop and randomly stabbed people as he wore a fake suicide vest in Streatham High Street.

PC Fisher, who was in an unmarked car, is attached to the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Firearms Command.

The Crown Prosecution Service brought the charge under the 1998 Road Traffic Act after an investigation that followed a referral from the Met.

No further action will be taken against a second police driver whose marked vehicle was close to the crash.