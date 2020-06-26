Breaking News

Glasgow attack: Officer stabbed as police shoot suspect

26 June 2020, 14:10 | Updated: 26 June 2020, 14:42

By Fraser Knight

A police officer has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre in which police shot the suspect.

Armed police have been seen storming into a building in Glasgow following reports of several people being injured.

Several armed police officers were seen entering a doorway next to the Park Inn hotel.

Police Scotland confirmed: Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

"I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital."

The police insisted the incident is "contained" and there is no danger to the general public.

Glasgow police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow.

"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present.

"The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."

Dominic, who saw the incident, told LBC: “I started seeing the police running across shutting the street off. Within 5 minutes I noticed the top brass police arriving. Then the ambulances started arriving. There was a bit of fear."

There's a huge police presence on West George Street in Glasgow
There's a huge police presence on West George Street in Glasgow. Picture: LBC

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer.

"Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area - and please don’t share unconfirmed information."

The incident happened outside the Park Inn hotel in Glasgow
The incident happened outside the Park Inn hotel in Glasgow. Picture: LBC

This story is being updated

