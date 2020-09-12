Armed police raid Cambridge house after ‘explosive device’ posted to north London property

12 September 2020, 15:45

Armed police raided a Cambridge house after an explosive device was posted to a north London property
Armed police raided a Cambridge house after an explosive device was posted to a north London property. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Armed counter terrorism police raided a house in Cambridge on Saturday morning after a “small improvised explosive device” was sent to a house in Cricklewood, north London.

The Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a man in his 20s, “on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property”.

Armed officers from the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Armed Response Unit were deployed during the arrest "as a precautionary measure".

Photos from local residents showed armed police entering the building in central Cambridge, while two men were kneeling in handcuffs on the pavement.

In a statement, the Met said: "The arrest relates to a suspicious package received via post at a residential address in north London.

"Police were called shortly after 9:10am on Thursday to reports of a suspicious package in Cricklewood.

"Specialist officers attended and made safe what was assessed to be a small improvised explosive device."

The Met said the man had been taken into custody at a south London police station and officers were searching two addresses in Cambridge.

Enquiries are ongoing and the police said there was no risk to the local community.

