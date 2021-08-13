Dean Dunham 9pm - 10pm
Breaking News
Armed police respond to stabbing in Oxford Street
13 August 2021, 20:12 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 21:04
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly in Oxford Circus, City of Westminster Police have said.
Police said armed response officers attended reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street shortly after 7pm on Friday, close to Oxford Circus.
A male, believed to be in his twenties, was found with multiple stab wounds, police said.
Armed response officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street at 1917hours, close to Oxford Circus. A male has been found with multiple stab wounds. We await an update on his condition.— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) August 13, 2021
If you have any details around this incident please call 101, REF 6520/13thAUG.
Officers said they are awaiting an update on his condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6520/13Aug, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
