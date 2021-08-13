Breaking News

Armed police respond to stabbing in Oxford Street

13 August 2021, 20:12 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 21:04

There has been a stabbing at Oxford Circus.
There has been a stabbing at Oxford Circus. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly in Oxford Circus, City of Westminster Police have said.

Police said armed response officers attended reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street shortly after 7pm on Friday, close to Oxford Circus.

A male, believed to be in his twenties, was found with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officers said they are awaiting an update on his condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6520/13Aug, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This story is being updated

