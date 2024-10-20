Police launch probe after Army special ops soldier dies in 'non-operational incident'

By Chay Quinn

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a soldier during a 'non-operational incident' in Wales.

Corporal Christopher "Gilly" Gill of the 4th Battalion, the Ranger Regiment, died during a "non-operational incident" near Brecon, Wales, on October 16.

The special operations soldier helped train fighters in Afghanistan and Ukrainians during 13 years of service.

Dyfed-Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive confirmed on Sunday that they are both investigating his death.

The British Army has a training establishment, the Infantry Battle School, in Brecon.

Announcing his death on Friday, Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion, The Ranger Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Bairsto said: "Cpl Chris “Gilly” Gill was a remarkable Army Special Operations soldier. A strong and natural leader, he truly lived the RANGER ethos.

"Dedicated to his family, Cpl Gill’s professionalism and commitment to service inspired those around him and left him held in the highest regard across RIFLES, RANGER and Army Special Operations communities.

"He excelled throughout his thirteen years’ service. A chosen man who will be sorely missed."

An MoD statement read: "Joining the British Army in 2011, Cpl Gill initially served in 4th Battalion, The Rifles.

"From the start his initiative, soldiering skill and honest manner highlighted him as a future leader.

"He flourished deploying to Helmand Province on Operation Herrick 18, bravely contributing to the security of the local population on a tough, hard-fought tour.

"Promptly selected to attend the Section Commanders’ Battle Course, he excelled in honing his skills in an arduous and taxing environment, developing his leadership under pressure. His talent quickly led to promotion to Corporal.

"He deployed soon after to Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, where leading a small, close-knit team, he delivered training to specialist partners.

"His professionalism again earmarked him for further commitments going on to partner local forces in Belize, the US, Kenya and Morocco.

"Throughout, his assured approach, knowledge and humour won the respect and loyalty of partnered forces, making him a remarkably successful instructor.

"His relentless, quick wit became central to the morale of the teams he led. In the face of adversity, he could always be relied upon to get everyone chuckling no matter the situation."