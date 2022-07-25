Arrest made after group of men sexually assaulted women on Brighton beach

Police received numerous reports of sex assaults and harassment at Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested after a group of men sexually assaulted and harassed women and girls in the sea at Brighton beach.

Lifeguards called police after receiving numerous reports of sex assaults at the East Sussex seaside city on the afternoon of Tuesday July 19, the day when the UK saw its hottest day ever recorded with temperatures over 40C.

A 32-year-old man from Hayes, London, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a female and has been released on conditional bail while police inquiries continue.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Detectives investigating a series of reported sexual assaults in Brighton are appealing for further victims and witnesses to come forward.

"Around 6pm on Tuesday (July 19), police received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach.

"Officers attended and were informed of multiple reports made to lifeguards involving the same group. This included following and touching girls in the water.

"All incidents are said to have happened on the stretch of beach between Brighton Pier and the lifeguard hut to the east. The reports range from 1pm to 5.30pm."

Appealing for witnesses or other victims to come forward, Investigator Mark Taylor said: "These are concerning reports and we are urging anyone who was a victim to sexual, inappropriate or offensive behaviour on Brighton beach that day to come forward so we can establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"The area was very busy at that time and so we believe a number of people will have witnessed this behaviour. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please get in touch with us.

"We take reports of sexual assaults incredibly seriously and encourage people to report any incidents to us at the soonest possible opportunity, so we can identify any offenders but also support and safeguard any victims."