Arrest made after two Britons found dead in torched car

The two men were said to be on a business trip. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

An arrest has been made in Sweden following the discovery of two dead Britons in a burnt-out car.

Juan Cifuentes, 33, and Farooq Abdulrazak, 37, were reported missing after failing to return home from a business trip.

The pair were later found "shot-dead" in their burnt-out car.

Investigators in Sweden have now confirmed an arrest has been made.

In a statement, they said: "The prosecutor has today arrested a person on probable cause suspected of aiding and abetting the murder of two British citizens who were found dead in a burnt-out car in Malmö on 14 July this year.

"There will now be interrogations, both with the suspect and others."

Newly-wed Mr Abdulrazak had travelled to Denmark and Sweden with Mr Cifuentes for business.

The burnt-out car was found at around 2pm local time on 7 July, with suspicions raised over whether the pair may have been murdered as part of a gangland war.

Initial reports from local media suggest the vehicle was discovered on a dirt road close to an industrial area close to the south of Malmo, Sweden.

The victims inside the vehicle are said to have been shot, according to Swedish authorities.

Magnus Pettersson, head of the preliminary investigation, said authorities now have until September 1 to decide whether or not the suspect should remain in custody.

uan Cifuentes, 33, and his friend Farooq Abdulrazak, 37, from north London. Picture: Facebook

In July it was confirmed that the Britons had rented a car - a Toyota Rav 4 - at Copenhagen Airport in the hours before the remains were found.

Releasing a statement on the family's behalf, the Met said: "It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dearest son, heart-warming brother, loving husband, bestest uncle and dearest friend, Farooq Abdulrazak.

“We are sincerely devastated, broken in many ways words cannot describe. We have lost two beautiful innocent hardworking souls.

"Our loss has not only shattered our family and friends but has also impacted our local community deeply.

“Farooq is a beautiful, selfless, humble soul, someone always willing to help others.

"A huge pillar in our family and community, he is our sunshine who spread his positivity and brightness wherever he went. He brought people of all ages together and will be sorely missed by everyone."

Adding: “There was never a day that goes by where he didn’t help someone through a kind act, generous words, support with a good cause or being hospitable.

"He is an amazing son, husband, brother, uncle and friend who provided security, comfort, and love, and always bought laughter and light upon everyone.”