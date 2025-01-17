Moment gang ringleader is arrested after stabbing teen nine times in vicious transphobic attack

Moment the woman who led a vile transphobic attack where the victim was stabbed, punched and kicked was arrested.

By Henry Moore

This is the moment the woman who led a vile transphobic attack where the victim was stabbed, punched and kicked was arrested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The then 18-year-old transgender woman was set upon by a group of mask-wearing youths who lured her into a car park after inviting her to a roller disco.

The attackers had turned on the woman after one of the group was told she was trans after having a sexual relationship with her, a sentencing hearing was told.

Five people have been sentenced in connection to the sickening attack.

Judge Philip Katz KC said the "abhorrent" attack had been motivated by a "distorted notion of revenge", adding it was at least in part linked to the woman's gender identity.

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody.

Read more: Transgender girl lured to roller skating party before being stabbed repeatedly 'in revenge for lying about gender’

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody. Picture: Social Media

In a video shared by the Metropolitan Police, an emotionless Betts-Ramsey is seen being arrested by cops.

The attacker, wearing a vest and tracksuit bottoms, remained silent as police apprehended her.

Judge Katz told her she is a "dangerous offender" who poses a risk to the public.

A crying woman stormed out of the public gallery as the sentence was delivered, shouting "I love you Summer" and "people get less for murder".

Bradley Harris, Camron Osei, and Shiloh Hindes, all 18, were sentenced to three years in youth detention.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was given a youth rehabilitation order.

In January 2024, the woman was with Harris at his house, and while there, a mutual friend called Harris telling him she was "trans".

Camron Osei. Picture: Met Police

"Having been attacked in the past because of her transgender identity, she denied it," prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told the Old Bailey.

She and Harris then kissed, and she performed oral sex on him, the court heard.

Soon afterwards, another friend told Harris that the woman was a "tranny", the prosecutor said.

She denied it again, but when Harris picked up a knife and said, "I'll stab you if you lie", she felt intimidated and admitted that she was transgender before Harris told her to leave.

When Harris told the group she had lied to him, they turned on her, Ms Heer said.

The Snapchat group, which the youths were a part of, descended into arguing, and Betts-Ramsey threatened to stab the woman.

When the woman asked the group when they would be next meeting, Harris responded: "(I'm) not your mate... you tranny".

Other members of the group encouraged the woman to arrange a fight with Betts-Ramsey, but Ms Heer said it was "all a ruse" to attack her.

Phone evidence revealed that during a call, Betts-Ramsey told someone: "I have to go to Harrow to beat up some... a f****** tranny bro."

Bradley Harris, 18. Picture: Met Police

On February 10, the woman left her home, believing she was going to a roller-skating event with the group, the court heard.

Betts-Ramsey, from Barnet, Harris, from Harrow, Osei, from Tadworth, Surrey, Hindes, from Southwark, and the 17-year-old boy were all dressed in dark clothing, with masks and hoods, and were waiting for her at the bus stop.

Once at a nearby car park, she was "immediately attacked", and she had no time to say anything or do anything to defend herself, the court was told.

Once she was on the ground, Betts-Ramsey took out a knife and stabbed towards her at least 14 times.

As Betts-Ramsey was stabbing her, the others continued to attack her with kicks and punches for about 45 seconds before the group left the scene, the prosecutor said.

Members of the public helped the woman, and an ambulance was called.

When they arrived, ambulance staff found she had suffered a number of stab wounds and had a weak pulse, and she was taken to hospital, the court heard.

Members of the group bragged about the assault later, posting footage on social media, Ms Heer said.

The 17-year-old boy sent the woman a message which said "Ur lookin sweet", the court was told.

That night, a message was sent to Betts-Ramsey which said: "stabbing a girl cus she's trans... its disgusting", to which Betts-Ramsey replied: "IT deserved it".

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said she still has "thick scars" as a result of the attack.

"I find it difficult to trust people," she said.

"I'm always in fear of leaving my house.

"I never thought someone could have so much hatred towards me."