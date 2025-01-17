Moment gang ringleader is arrested after stabbing teen nine times in vicious transphobic attack

17 January 2025, 09:04 | Updated: 17 January 2025, 09:12

Moment the woman who led a vile transphobic attack where the victim was stabbed, punched and kicked was arrested.

By Henry Moore

This is the moment the woman who led a vile transphobic attack where the victim was stabbed, punched and kicked was arrested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The then 18-year-old transgender woman was set upon by a group of mask-wearing youths who lured her into a car park after inviting her to a roller disco.

The attackers had turned on the woman after one of the group was told she was trans after having a sexual relationship with her, a sentencing hearing was told.

Five people have been sentenced in connection to the sickening attack.

Judge Philip Katz KC said the "abhorrent" attack had been motivated by a "distorted notion of revenge", adding it was at least in part linked to the woman's gender identity.

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody.

Read more: Transgender girl lured to roller skating party before being stabbed repeatedly 'in revenge for lying about gender’

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody.
The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody. Picture: Social Media

In a video shared by the Metropolitan Police, an emotionless Betts-Ramsey is seen being arrested by cops.

The attacker, wearing a vest and tracksuit bottoms, remained silent as police apprehended her.

Judge Katz told her she is a "dangerous offender" who poses a risk to the public.

A crying woman stormed out of the public gallery as the sentence was delivered, shouting "I love you Summer" and "people get less for murder".

Bradley Harris, Camron Osei, and Shiloh Hindes, all 18, were sentenced to three years in youth detention.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was given a youth rehabilitation order.

In January 2024, the woman was with Harris at his house, and while there, a mutual friend called Harris telling him she was "trans".

Camron Osei
Camron Osei. Picture: Met Police

"Having been attacked in the past because of her transgender identity, she denied it," prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told the Old Bailey.

She and Harris then kissed, and she performed oral sex on him, the court heard.

Soon afterwards, another friend told Harris that the woman was a "tranny", the prosecutor said.

She denied it again, but when Harris picked up a knife and said, "I'll stab you if you lie", she felt intimidated and admitted that she was transgender before Harris told her to leave.

When Harris told the group she had lied to him, they turned on her, Ms Heer said.

The Snapchat group, which the youths were a part of, descended into arguing, and Betts-Ramsey threatened to stab the woman.

When the woman asked the group when they would be next meeting, Harris responded: "(I'm) not your mate... you tranny".

Other members of the group encouraged the woman to arrange a fight with Betts-Ramsey, but Ms Heer said it was "all a ruse" to attack her.

Phone evidence revealed that during a call, Betts-Ramsey told someone: "I have to go to Harrow to beat up some... a f****** tranny bro."

Bradley Harris, 18
Bradley Harris, 18. Picture: Met Police

On February 10, the woman left her home, believing she was going to a roller-skating event with the group, the court heard.

Betts-Ramsey, from Barnet, Harris, from Harrow, Osei, from Tadworth, Surrey, Hindes, from Southwark, and the 17-year-old boy were all dressed in dark clothing, with masks and hoods, and were waiting for her at the bus stop.

Once at a nearby car park, she was "immediately attacked", and she had no time to say anything or do anything to defend herself, the court was told.

Once she was on the ground, Betts-Ramsey took out a knife and stabbed towards her at least 14 times.

As Betts-Ramsey was stabbing her, the others continued to attack her with kicks and punches for about 45 seconds before the group left the scene, the prosecutor said.

Members of the public helped the woman, and an ambulance was called.

When they arrived, ambulance staff found she had suffered a number of stab wounds and had a weak pulse, and she was taken to hospital, the court heard.

Members of the group bragged about the assault later, posting footage on social media, Ms Heer said.

The 17-year-old boy sent the woman a message which said "Ur lookin sweet", the court was told.

That night, a message was sent to Betts-Ramsey which said: "stabbing a girl cus she's trans... its disgusting", to which Betts-Ramsey replied: "IT deserved it".

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said she still has "thick scars" as a result of the attack.

"I find it difficult to trust people," she said.

"I'm always in fear of leaving my house.

"I never thought someone could have so much hatred towards me."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have arrested two people after the family were found

Man and woman arrested after missing family with young children found following urgent police search

Breaking
Police found a woman dead at a property in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford

Woman found dead at home and two-year-old girl seriously injured as man in his 30s arrested

Lawyers Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev behind bars

Lawyers for Alexei Navalny jailed by Russian court

Anne spoke to TF1 about her ordeal

'AI Brad Pitt' scammer who tricked woman into sending £700k 'now posing as another Hollywood A-lister'

President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala

Donald Trump names actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as 'special envoys' to Hollywood

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi speak to the media

Pakistani court sentences Imran Khan to 14 years in prison in corruption case

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in corruption case

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas

Elon Musk's rocket explodes after lift-off, sending debris through the air - and even disrupting several flights

Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.

Thug who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen 'faces prison recall' over detail in boastful rap video

Pothole in an asphalt road filled with rain water in England

England's roads are 'a national embarrassment', MPs say, with over a million potholes putting drivers at risk

Liam Payne's father is being sued by his friend

Liam Payne's father being 'sued for millions' by One Direction star's friend who was charged over his death

Film – It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds in next It Ends With Us fight

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams have signed a ceasefire deal in Doha.

Israeli Cabinet to vote on Gaza ceasefire deal after Netanyahu says agreement reached with Hamas

Israel Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says officials have reached a deal to return hostages

APTOPIX Biden

Biden will not enforce TikTok ban before leaving office, official says

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400m as It Ends With Us legal feud heats up

Latest News

See more Latest News

SpaceX Starship Launch

SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster at the launch pad

Father of Sara Sharif jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years and stepmother for 33 years

Sara Sharif’s family to appeal against sentences for murder after subjecting girl to ‘horrific’ abuse
Syria-Israel border at Golan Heights

Last details finalised in Gaza ceasefire deal - after Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on some terms
Aimee Betro

Hitwoman in a hijab: American 'assassin' charged following botched British murder attempt

Laura Caron

Teacher accused of sexually assaulting and having baby with student aged 13 - when she was 28
The 34-year-old woman from Queensland is charged with giving an infant girl unauthorised medications and posting videos of her in ‘immense distress and pain’.

Australian influencer charged with torture after poisoning baby 'for clicks and cash'

Chief Constable Jason Hogg

Thames Valley Police chief constable suspended after gross misconduct allegations

An Israel army vehicle on the move in Gaza

Netanyahu postpones vote on ceasefire blaming Hamas for last-minute dispute

A couple, their two daughters and 11-month-old baby have not been heard from since going missing in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Urgent search underway for missing family of five as parents vanished with baby and two young kids
Blinken was repeatedly interrupted during his speech on Thursday, with one journalist calling him a criminal.

Blinken heckled in final speech as he says he is ‘confident’ Gaza ceasefire will be implemented amid Israeli delay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News