Arrest warrant issued for Katie Price after she fails to attend bankruptcy court hearing

30 July 2024, 11:37

Judge issues arrest warrant for Katie Price after she failed to attend court
Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

An arrest warrant has been issued for Katie Price by a judge after she failed to attend a hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said Ms Price had received "very clear warnings" that she must attend the hearing on Tuesday.

Ms Price was due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court in London from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

Katie Price was due to face questions about her finances
Katie Price was due to face questions about her finances. Picture: Alamy

A judge at a previous hearing said the former glamour model risked arrest if she did not attend further court dates, adding that evidence must be provided if she could not appear.

Issuing the arrest warrant, Judge Burton said that Ms Price had "failed to attend today's hearing" and had provided no explanation for her absence.

She said: "It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price's arrest.

"She has no real excuse in failing to attend today's hearing."

She continued: "The reason for her absence today is irrelevant."

Judge Burton said that an arrest warrant was not issued "lightly" but that Ms Price had offered only "piecemeal co-operation" and failed to provide the "most basic information" in relation to her bankruptcies.

Ms Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

At a hearing in February, Ms Price was ordered to pay 40 per cent of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans to the trustee for the next three years, in relation to her first bankruptcy.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time in March due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

In October last year, Ms Price said she was "fed up" with being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be "done with it all".

She was due to face questions on Tuesday related to her finances at a hearing known as a public examination, with barrister Darragh Connell, for the trustee, telling the court in written submissions that there "remains significant information missing as regards the bankrupt's income and asset position".

Speaking in court, he said the trustee does not "have any information as to her whereabouts", adding that Ms Price "would not be kept in custody for a long period of time", but would be detained to secure her attendance at a future hearing.

He said: "Her liberty is on the line, but unfortunately we are at the end of the road in relation to this matter."

