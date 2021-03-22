Seven arrested after two officers 'seriously injured' in 'Kill the Bill' protests

Police vehicles were set alight during the 'Kill the Bill' protests in Bristol on Sunday
Police vehicles were set alight during the 'Kill the Bill' protests in Bristol on Sunday. Picture: PA Images
At least seven people have been arrested in connection with violent clashes at a protest in Bristol which left two officers in hospital and more than 20 assaulted or injured.

Two remain in hospital with multiple broken bones and a punctured lung after a peaceful demonstration against stronger police powers turned violent on Sunday night.

A full investigation has been launched into the 'Kill the Bill' protest, labelled as "disgraceful" by ministers and condemned as "wanton violence and destruction" by Avon and Somerset Police.

Thousands turned out to the event, billed as a peaceful protest, to oppose legislation boosting police powers but crowds later began hurling objects, including fireworks, at officers attempting to police the gathering.

The group also set vehicles alight and smashed the windows of surrounding buildings - including a local police station.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said "many more" would be arrested in the coming days as officers examined a large amount of CCTV footage from Sunday night's riot.

"It's disgraceful and outrageous. Police officers went to work yesterday, and some have returned home via hospital battered and bruised," she said.

"There will be warrants, there will be arrests and police will be checking on the CCTV. There will be further arrests in the next few hours and days.

"I believe there have been seven arrests so far and there will be many more."

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said the violence was "committed by those looking for an excuse to commit disorder" amid heated criticism of police handling of recent protests and gatherings.

"The scenes we witnessed yesterday were shameful and I know will be condemned by the whole city," he said.

"We've received messages of support from across the policing, emergency service and political landscape.

"No-one wants to see police officers abused or attacked in this way. These men and women put their safety on the line every day to keep the public safe and do not deserve to be on the forefront of this abhorrent criminal behaviour.

"20 of our brave officers suffered various injuries - including two who suffered more serious injuries which needed hospital treatment.

"I was at a Bristol station last night and can tell you the feeling of anguish was felt by all our officers and staff at seeing colleagues injured while on the front line."

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said he was "disgusted" with the violence in the city.

He said: "We're disgusted at what happened in the city and absolutely condemn the actions of those people who brought violence and destruction to our city last night.

"It also points out the political illiteracy of those people on our streets doing this violence last night.

"What has injuring police officers, smashing windows, burning cars got to do with the challenges we face as a city right now?

"As we come out of Covid-19, we face economic depression, we have to secure jobs for people, tackle child hunger, build homes for people.

"It's got nothing to do with the struggles in this city and I wouldn't even mention these people in the same breath as the very legitimate debate that there is over this Bill."

His comments were echoed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who told LBC the events were "inexcusable" and "completely unacceptable".

The former director of public prosecutions said he hoped those responsible for the violence were brought to justice.

"I hope that the perpetrators are identified and prosecuted where that's appropriate," he added.

It comes amid an increasing number of attacks on police officers in the UK, with over 7,000 recorded assaults on Met Police officers alone in the past 12 months – an increase of 19.1 per cent on the previous year.

