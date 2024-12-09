Arson attack on Australian synagogue declared terrorist act

Flowers left at Adass Israel Synagogue in the Melbourne suburb of Ripponlea. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Australian law enforcement authorities have declared an arson attack on a synagogue last week a terrorist act in a decision that increases resources available to the investigation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arson squad detectives have been investigating the blaze that extensively damaged the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on Friday.

The investigation was taken over on Monday by the Joint Counter-Terrorism Team which involves Victoria state police and Australian Federal Police, as well as the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the nation's main domestic spy agency.

"The decision... to transition the Adass Israel Synagogue fire attack to the Victorian Joint Counter-Terrorism Team is a crucial turning point in this investigation," Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner Krissy Barrett said.

"I want to thank Victoria Police investigators for the significant information they have gathered so far, which has helped lead us to believe that this is likely to be a politically motivated attack.

"This is now a terrorism investigation."

The declaration gave investigators more resources, information and legal powers to pursue the three suspects, police said.

Victoria Police Chief commissioner Shane Patterson said investigators had made "significant progress" but declined to detail that progress.

The declaration gave investigators more resources, information and legal powers to pursue the three suspects. Picture: Alamy

The synagogue fire is the first declared terrorist incident in Australia since April when a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a bishop and priest in a Sydney Assyrian church while a service was being streamed online.

The blaze is an escalation in targeted attacks in Australia since the war began between Israel and Hamas last year. Cars and buildings have been vandalised and torched around Australia in protests inspired by the war.

Read more: Israeli forces seize Golan Heights buffer zone after Syrian regime falls

Read More: King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

The Victoria government on Friday offered 100,000 Australian dollars (£50,184) to help repair the synagogue and said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

The federal government on Sunday offered the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, an umbrella body representing more than 200 Jewish organisations, 32.5 million Australian dollars (£16.3 million) to enhance security at community sites including synagogues and schools.