Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze leaves two young children in hospital

The fire broke out in Preston. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire left two children in a critical condition in hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two youngsters, a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, were rescued from the blaze in Preston.

A woman in her 20s was also taken out of the building, in Coronation Crescent, with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The two children remain in hospital after the fire broke out on Friday evening.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was released under investigation.

Lancashire Police's Detective Chief Inspector Graham Hill said: "Sadly the two children are still in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and we continue to keep them and their family in our thoughts at this awful time.

"A joint investigation with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and the fire is being treated as unexplained while we establish a cause.

"We continue to ask if you have any information about the incident, and have not yet spoken to police, that you contact us as soon as possible."

Call 101 quoting log 1304 of April 8 with information.