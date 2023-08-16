Hapless arsonist sets himself on fire trying to torch children's soft play centre

The arsonist set himself on fire and damaged the centre. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

An arsonist's attempt to burn down a children's play centre backfired when he set fire to himself.

CCTV footage published by Saltire Soft Play and Soccer Centre shows the man approaching the front door of the centre on Saturday night.

The video shows him trying to put something through the door of the centre - but it explodes over him in a huge fireball.

The man is then seen running back from the centre, which is in the town of Dalkeith, south of Edinburgh.

The fire brigade were called and soon put out the fire, but the front door of the centre was damaged in the blaze, forcing bosses to close the soft play area temporarily.

"We had some devastating vandalism last night, which means soft play will be closed for next few days," staff said the day after the fire.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place at around 11.30pm that evening, and have appealed for help finding the culprit.

The damage after the fire. Picture: Facebook

Detective constable Russell Taylor of CID said: "We are treating the fire as wilful, and our inquiries are ongoing.

"We are keen to trace a man dressed in black who was seen in the area at the time.

"I would appeal to anyone driving in the area who may have dash cam footage which could help contact us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4613 of August 12.

Alternatively, for total anonymity, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111,