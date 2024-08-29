Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence in California

Artem Chigvintsev, a former Strictly Come Dancing star who won the competition in 2010, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in California.

It is unclear what led to the arrest of Chigvintsev, who was on the show between 2010 and 2013 before moving to the US.

He was brought into Napa county jail in northern California on a domestic violence charge relating to a law that makes it “illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence".

The Russian dancer posted a $25,000 dollar (£19,000) bail after his arrest.

When he joined Strictly in 2010, Chigvintsev was partnered with ex-EastEnders actress Tointon, a relationship which blossomed into a real-life romance for several years.

The 42-year-old also made it to the semi-final of the show in 2011 with actress Holly Valance, before he was partnered with TV veteran Fern Britton in the 2012 series.

He was last partnered with Coronation Street star Natalie Gumede in 2013, with the pair securing the runner-up spot.

Chigvintsev later moved to the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, where in 2017 he was partnered with his future wife - WWE star Nikki Bella.

The couple have a son, who was born in 2020 just hours before Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella announced the arrival of her second child.

Nikki Bella and Chigvintsev previously said they found out they were expecting again just two-and-a-half weeks after getting engaged in Paris, and they married in 2022.

His arrest comes days after he celebrated the two-year wedding anniversary with his wife.

Representatives for Chigvintsev have been contacted for comment.