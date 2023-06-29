Artificial sweetener used in Diet Coke may cause cancer, WHO set to declare

The artificial sweetener Aspartame is used in drinks such as Diet Coke. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in drinks like Diet Coke, is set to be listed as "possibly carcinogenic to humans", meaning the ingredient may cause cancer.

The listing is expected to be made by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after research was carried out by its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Aspartame is found in a range of products, including Diet Coke and Fanta Zero, as well as Mars' Extra chewing gum.

The IARC consists of a number of experts who assess potential hazards based on evidence that is already out there, though it does not assess how much aspartame a person can consume.

The IARC has previously faced criticism for categorising working overnight and eating red meat as “probably cancer-causing”.

Meanwhile, using your smartphone may cause cancer - the same category as aspartame - according to the IARC.

Can of Fanta Zero Orange Drink. Picture: Alamy

Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) ruled in 1981 that aspartame is safe to consume when consumed within daily limits.

An adult weighing, on average, nine stone would have to drink up to 36 cans of a soft drink to risk overconsumption.

The JECFA is expected to reveal its own review into aspartame on July 14.

The International Sweeteners Association (ISA), which includes Coca-Cola and Pepsico, have said they have "serious concerns" about customers being misled buy the review, the Telegraph reports.

"IARC is not a food safety body and their review of aspartame is not scientifically comprehensive and is based heavily on widely discredited research,” secretary general of the ISA Frances Hunt-Wood said.

It comes after the WHO advised people last year not to use diet drinks to lose weight.

This prompted a backlash from industry leaders, who pointed out the lack of sugar in diet drinks.

LBC has contacted Coca-Cola for comment.