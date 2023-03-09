Asda and Morrisons relax rationing on fruit and salad items as veg crisis eases

Asda and Morrisons have removed some of their limits on the purchase of vegetables and fresh fruit after supply chain problems that caused food shortages eased. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Asda and Morrisons have removed some of their limits on the purchase of vegetables and fresh fruit after supply chain problems that caused food shortages eased.

Asda previously limited shoppers to a maximum of three cucumbers, salad bags, lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, and raspberries per person, but the restriction has now been dropped.

But though limits are still in place for tomatoes and peppers, the supermarket giant expects that supplies will be back to normal levels within a couple of weeks, The Telegraph reported.

Morrisons has also dropped the cap on cucumbers, but shoppers can still only to buy a maximum of two each of lettuce, tomatoes, and peppers.

Major supermarkets chains in the UK introduced rationing on fruit and vegetables items last month as supply chain problems brought shortages.

The disappearance of various staples from shelves was caused in part by a poor harvest in Spain and northern Africa to flooding and cold temperatures putting a squeeze on supplies.

The Asda logo is displayed above a branch of the supermarket retailer Asda on February 19, 2023 in Bristol, England. Picture: Getty

Shipments out of Morocco and surging fertiliser prices linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also impacted supply.

People shop at Morrisons supermarket on January 04, 2022 in Cheadle, England. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile farmers across the UK have said soaring high energy prices meant domestic producers were forced to cut back on production, with others driven out of the industry by spiralling costs.

Empty shelves in a supermarket on February 25, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: Getty

Industry experts warned that restrictions on the sale of some items could last for weeks, as Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, and Aldi introduced restrictions.

Other supermarkets were hit by the shortages but didn't introduce caps.