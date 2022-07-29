Asda cuts fuel prices amid claims supermarkets are keeping price high

29 July 2022, 20:25

Asda has cut its fuel prices after drivers faced large bills at the pumps
Asda has cut its fuel prices after drivers faced large bills at the pumps. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Asda has announced it has cut fuel prices amid accusations that the "big four" supermarkets have kept the cost artificially high in recent weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Asda - along with several other suppliers - have faced criticism for failing to reduce their prices in line with falling wholesale prices since the record highs of early July.

But Asda said on Friday that it has cut the cost of unleaded by 5p per litre and diesel by 3p per litre.

Drivers will now pay on average 174p per litre for unleaded and 185p per litre for diesel when filling up at Asda's 323 petrol stations across the UK.

Read more: Households to receive £400 energy bills discount - how does it work?

Read more: Tsar hopes next PM share's Boris's 'passion' for helping with cost of living crisis

Asda had already cut prices by 4p per litre earlier this week, meaning the supermarket has now reduced fuel prices by 9p per litre on unleaded and 7p per litre on diesel since Monday.

Sainsbury's has said that it also plans to reduce prices, although they will vary because the supermarket prices fuel locally.

Asda has slashed its fuel prices
Asda has slashed its fuel prices. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the RAC said the big four supermarkets' prices have recently mirrored the UK average when they are usually around 4p cheaper.

The vehicle recovery firm said the cost of unleaded at the retailers should have come down by 16p since July's record highs to the 174p-per-litre mark, according to its calculations.

Yet on average, supermarkets had only reduced the price of a litre by 5.5p.

Read more: Fury as energy firms post record profits while squeezed Brits face monthly bills of £500

Watch: James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

In terms of diesel, RAC said prices had been reduced only by 4p per litre since the all-time highs in July but supermarkets needed to reduce them by another 6p per litre in order to bring the average price down to 189p per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said Asda cutting its prices to an average of 174p per litre for unleaded and 185p per litre for diesel should now cause other retailers to reduce their prices.

However, he criticised the move for being "too late" because motorists have been losing out for weeks.

Drivers have faced crippling petrol prices in recent months
Drivers have faced crippling petrol prices in recent months. Picture: Alamy

He said: "This is good news for drivers as it will cause other retailers to reduce their prices, but it comes too late as the wholesale price of petrol has fallen significantly over the last seven weeks.

"This means hard-pressed motorists have been losing out while retailers enjoyed 20p-a-litre margins - much higher than normal."

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet welcomed the "impressive" move by Asda.

He said: "Asda's price move is impressive, in effect cutting 10p a litre off the UK average price of petrol.

"That's potentially a fiver off a tank for those filling up this weekend, compared to the artificially high prices on too many major retailer forecourts and in too many towns."

Tesco and Morrisons have been contacted for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Sean Pinner has been sentenced to death by Donetsk separatists

Russian ambassador confronted with message from captured Brit Shaun Pinner's family

The unit was active at the steelworks in Mariupol

Horrific footage shows Russian troops 'castrate Ukrainian POW' as Kyiv vows revenge

The UN has ordered the UK to keep Archie Battersbee alive

Archie Battersbee 'must be kept alive' while UN considers his case

The Russian ambassador told Tom Swarbrick the row over Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a "non-story"

Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a 'non-story', says Russian ambassador

Civil servants are taught Britain is "racist"

Civil servants told Britain is 'racist' as white staff urged to not oppose ethnic minorities
Sir Christopher Meyer who has died on holiday in France

Britain's former US ambassador Sir Christopher Meyer dies on holiday in France

Exclusive
Logan Mwangi was murdered in Wales

I'm still distressed by child murder evidence, Logan Mwangi juror tells LBC

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Nadine Dorries steps in to protect Rhodes plaque in Oxford

Rhodes must stay: Nadine Dorries protects controversial plaque at Oxford University

Liz Truss has come under fire over her remarks about her old school

'She's lying through her teeth': Leeds residents blast Truss over tough upbringing claims

Shakira faces eight years in Spanish jail in tax case

Shakira faces eight years in jail and £19million fine in Spanish tax fraud case

Greggs opening in Leicester square

Greggs clashes with police over late night sausage rolls in Leicester Square

The ruling of the Wagatha Christie case has been announced

Devastated Rebekah Vardy hits out after Wagatha Christie verdict: 'Judge got it wrong'

A hosepipe ban has been introduced

First hosepipe ban imposed in England on residents in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Wayne Couzens has lost his appeal against a life sentence

Killer cop Wayne Couzens loses bid to have his whole life sentence reduced

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed in Boston

First photos emerge of Lilia Valutyte, 9, who was 'stabbed to death' in Boston

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brazil Amazon

Brazil moves toward paving road which is key to Amazon deforestation
Canada Pope

Pope visits Nunavut for final apology of his Canadian tour

Severe Weather Appalachia

Kentucky flooding deaths set to climb as more rain forecast

Severe Weather Appalachia

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly floods in Kentucky
Russia Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine trade blame for shelling of jail holding prisoners of war
Canada Pope

Pope criticises ‘unjust’ Catholic missionaries at end of Canada trip
Vessel Strikes Rare Whales

Vessels must slow down to save whale species from extinction, US rules say
Spain Shakira

Shakira could face eight-year jail term if convicted in Spanish tax fraud case
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky observes loading of grain as exports resume from Ukrainian ports
Hong Kong Concert Investigation

Two dancers hurt after giant video screen falls on to stage in Hong Kong

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London