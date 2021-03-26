Breaking News

ASDA loses legal battle with 40,000 workers over equal pay

26 March 2021, 10:23 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 10:45

Asda bosses have lost a Supreme Court equal pay fight
Asda bosses have lost a Supreme Court equal pay fight. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Asda bosses have lost a Supreme Court equal pay fight with store workers.

More than 40,000 Asda store workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, unfairly get more money.

Asda bosses said store jobs are not comparable to distribution centre jobs. Supreme Court justices on Friday ruled against Asda bosses.

They decided that store workers were entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes.

Store workers, who are represented by law firm Leigh Day, have made sex-discrimination claims.

They say store workers have historically got less because most store workers are women, and most distribution depot staff are men.

Lawyers representing store workers say distribution depot workers get between £1.50 and £3.00 an hour more.

ASDA store staff complained that staff working in distribution depots unfairly get more money
ASDA store staff complained that staff working in distribution depots unfairly get more money. Picture: Getty

The litigation began some years ago.

In 2016, an employment tribunal decided that store workers were entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff.

That decision was upheld by Court of Appeal judges in 2019. Asda bosses then appealed to the Supreme Court.

READ MORE: 'Major restructuring' puts around 3,000 jobs at risk at Asda

READ MORE: Asda becomes first supermarket to offer Covid-19 vaccinations

An Asda spokesman said: "This ruling relates to one stage of a complex case that is likely to take several years to reach a conclusion.

"We are defending these claims because the pay in our stores and distribution centres is the same for colleagues doing the same jobs regardless of their gender.

"Retail and distribution are very different sectors with their own distinct skill sets and pay rates.

"Asda has always paid colleagues the market rate in these sectors and we remain confident in our case."

Supreme Court Justices ruled against ASDA bosses
Supreme Court Justices ruled against ASDA bosses. Picture: PA

Women who worked at Asda welcomed a court decision on equal pay, but said the supermarket giant should have resolved the issue years ago.

Kate Gorton, one of the claimants in the case said that the difference between the pay of workers on the shop floor and distribution centres is "significant".

Ms Gorton, who worked in Asda stores in Stoke-on-Trent and Coventry between 2011 and 2019, said: "The difference in pay was between £1 and £4 an hour. This case goes back to 2016 so Asda should have resolved it a long time ago.

"The difference in pay still goes on today."

Wendy Arundale, who worked for Asda for 32 years, added: "I'm delighted that shop floor workers are one step closer to achieving equal pay.

"I loved my job, but knowing that male colleagues working in distribution centres were being paid more left a bitter taste in my mouth.

"It's not much to ask to be paid an equal wage for work of equal value, and I'm glad the Supreme Court reached the same conclusion as all the other courts."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Asda pay verdict comes after a long legal struggle.

Why the Asda equal pay verdict feels 'significant'

H&M

China targets British officials and H&M after EU move on Xinjiang abuses
Iain Duncan Smith is among those targeted by China's sanctions over Uyghur Muslims.

'Profoundly sinister': China hits British MPs and groups with sanctions
The Red Arrows are among all Hawk T1 jets have been grounded after a Royal Navy plane crashed in Cornwall

Red Arrows grounded after Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crash

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has been criticised for showing an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad

Teacher suspended for 'showing pupils cartoon of Prophet Muhammad' in lesson
People stand examining a house destroyed by a tornado

At least five dead as tornadoes lash Alabama and Georgia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London