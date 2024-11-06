Asda security guard stabbed in supermarket attack as police launch manhunt for knifeman

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched a manhunt after an Asda security guard was stabbed inside a store.

Officers were called to Anchor Retail Park in Stepney Green just before midday on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s was found in the Asda superstore with stab wounds in his thigh, the Met said.

He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening and non-life changing.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident. No arrests have been made as of yet.

An Asda spokesperson confirmed that the victim was on the security team.

"We are in contact with our colleague and are providing ongoing support to him," they said.

"Our thoughts are with him, as well as any colleagues or customers that witnessed this incident.

"Next week marks Respect for Shopworkers Week, and this incident further highlights the urgent need for stronger protections for retail workers.

"We continue to advocate for acts of violence or abuse against retail workers to be recognised as a standalone criminal offence. No colleague should come to work in fear of being attacked."

The Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 11:43hrs on Tuesday, 5 November to reports of a stabbing inside a store at Anchor Retail Park, Stepney Green.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

"At the scene a member of store staff, a man aged in his 30s, was found with stab wounds to his thigh.

"He was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening and non-life changing.

"Urgent enquiries are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect. At this early stage there has been no arrest. Enquiries are ongoing."