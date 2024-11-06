Asda security guard stabbed in supermarket attack as police launch manhunt for knifeman

6 November 2024, 11:32 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 12:03

An Asda security guard has been stabbed (stock image)
An Asda security guard has been stabbed (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched a manhunt after an Asda security guard was stabbed inside a store.

Officers were called to Anchor Retail Park in Stepney Green just before midday on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s was found in the Asda superstore with stab wounds in his thigh, the Met said.

He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening and non-life changing. 

An investigation has since been launched into the incident. No arrests have been made as of yet.

An Asda spokesperson confirmed that the victim was on the security team.

"We are in contact with our colleague and are providing ongoing support to him," they said.

"Our thoughts are with him, as well as any colleagues or customers that witnessed this incident.

"Next week marks Respect for Shopworkers Week, and this incident further highlights the urgent need for stronger protections for retail workers.

"We continue to advocate for acts of violence or abuse against retail workers to be recognised as a standalone criminal offence. No colleague should come to work in fear of being attacked."

The Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 11:43hrs on Tuesday, 5 November to reports of a stabbing inside a store at Anchor Retail Park, Stepney Green.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

"At the scene a member of store staff, a man aged in his 30s, was found with stab wounds to his thigh.

"He was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening and non-life changing. 

"Urgent enquiries are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect. At this early stage there has been no arrest. Enquiries are ongoing."

c

Voting extended in parts of Georgia after Russia-linked hoax bomb threats target polling stations
John Charlesworth

Farmer took his own life for fear of inheritance tax raid on £2m estate in Budget, son says
Republican candidate Donald Trump has claimed that there has been 'massive cheating' in the city of Philadelphia in the US election - before an official slammed his comments as having 'no factual basis'.

Donald Trump claims 'massive cheating' in Philadelphia before slap-down by city's district attorney
Joe Biden will spend election night in the White House

How is Joe Biden spending US presidential election night?

Police have said they are responding to incidents of disorder "across Edinburgh" on Bonfire Night - with groups of youths hurling fireworks, bricks and other missiles.

Police attacked with fireworks, bricks and bottles as masked youths cause bonfire night chaos across Edinburgh
American voters are heading to the polls in possibly the closest US election in a generation.

When will we know who has won the US election?

Jason Hoganson

Actor freed early after being jailed for assaulting ex now on the run from prison after breaching licence conditions
Polling stations across US battleground states Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan have received non-credible bomb threats from Russian email addresses, the FBI says.

FBI investigating 'Russian' bomb threats to polling stations four across swing states

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris make final pitches

Road to the White House: The key swing states that will decide the 2024 US Election

The 64-year-old previously revealed he was days from death before undergoing surgery

Jeremy Clarkson issues major health update after life-changing surgery as he tells fans he is 'better than ever'

