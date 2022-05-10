Breaking News

Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home

Kurtis Dilks (right) is charged with being part of the gang who allegedly smashed their way into Mr Cole's (left) home with a sledgehammer. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Former England footballer Ashley Cole told police "I knew now, I am going to die" as masked raiders smashed into his home and tied his hands while he was holding his young daughter, a court has heard.

Nottingham Crown Court was shown footage of the ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Derby defender recalling how a minimum of four men broke into his Surrey home in January 2020 shortly after he had settled down to watch Netflix.

Mr Cole told police: "I was on my knees, waiting to either be killed... I'll never see my kids again."

