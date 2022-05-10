Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home
10 May 2022, 14:54 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 15:07
Former England footballer Ashley Cole told police "I knew now, I am going to die" as masked raiders smashed into his home and tied his hands while he was holding his young daughter, a court has heard.
Nottingham Crown Court was shown footage of the ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Derby defender recalling how a minimum of four men broke into his Surrey home in January 2020 shortly after he had settled down to watch Netflix.
Mr Cole told police: "I was on my knees, waiting to either be killed... I'll never see my kids again."
This story is being updated, more follows.