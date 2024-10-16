Twins jailed after 16-year-old boy 'senselessly' stabbed to death during fight after school

16 October 2024, 15:36 | Updated: 16 October 2024, 15:52

Athif and Althaf Hussaindeen, 18, have been jailed over the fatal stabbing
Athif and Althaf Hussaindeen, 18, have been jailed over the fatal stabbing of Ashraf Habimana. Picture: BedfordshirePolice

By Flaminia Luck

Twin teenagers have been jailed after a 16-year-old boy was "senselessly" stabbed to death during a fight after school.

Ashraf Habimana, who was not involved in the initial fight, was with friends in a car park in Luton at around 7pm on September 29 last year when two groups of teenagers clashed.

In one of the groups were twin brothers Athif and Althaf Hussaindeen, both now 18.

According to Bedfordshire Police, Athif Hussaindeen had been injured in an earlier fight in Runfold Avenue which had broken out at around 3.45pm.

The row escalated to a point where several teenagers had turned up to face each other armed with knives.

During the clashes, Althaf Hussaindeen was captured on CCTV assaulting Ashraf who was then stabbed in the back three times by Athif Hussaindeen.

Ashraf was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Ashraf Habimana, 16, was described by his family as a "remarkable young man, characterised, by his kindness, compassion and unwavering sense of responsibility"
Ashraf Habimana, 16, was described by his family as a "remarkable young man, characterised, by his kindness, compassion and unwavering sense of responsibility". Picture: BedfordshirePolice/Handout

The CCTV footage also showed Athif Hussaindeen stabbed another 16-year-old who survived the attack.

The twin brothers fled the scene but were later arrested and charged with murder by Bedfordshire Police.

Athif Hussaindeen was unanimously found guilty of murder after a trial in March.

He was also convicted of attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Althaf Hussaindeen was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder.

The pair were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, according to Bedfordshire Police.

Athif Husaindeen received a life sentence and will serve a minimum of 24 years, while Althaf Husaindeen was sentenced to seven years.

Althaf Hussaindeen. Picture: BedfordshirePolice
Athif Hussaindeen. Picture: BedfordshirePolice

Three others have been sentenced so far in relation to this case:

  • Timone Crossman, 18, was found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article, and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.
  • A 16-year-old was sentenced to a detention and training order for 16 months for violent disorder.
  • A 16-year-old received a youth referral order for 12 months for violent disorder and possession of a blade article.
His family have described Ashraf as
His family have set up a foundation to tackle knife crime in his memory. Picture: GoFundMe

'Loving, caring, calm and extraordinary son'

In a statement prepared by Ashraf's mother and father, they told of their heartbreak at the loss of their son.

They said: "On 29 September 2023, my loving, caring, calm and extraordinary son was senselessly robbed of his life.

"Ashraf was a good friend, a son and brother, who was loved by his family, friends and all those who knew him.

"As a family we deeply hurt for Ashraf. He was our hope for the future with his whole life ahead of him.

"Today as we reach sentencing, we have decided to put our pain and grief into creating a foundation in memory of Ashraf, the Ashraf Habimana Foundation. Our slogan is 'Don't destroy a life, Destroy the knife', and we will be creating awareness on the dangers of knife crime in our community.

"On 29 September this year, 200 of Ashraf's friends and family gathered for his memorial to celebrate his life. We also joined the memorial with the opening of our foundation.

"Poems were read, memories were shared, and many tears were shed. It just goes to show just how much Ashraf was loved and cared for by so many.

"He had a huge impact on all those who knew him, and we will always remember his bright smile and happy face."

His family have set up a GoFundMe in order to pay for his body to be repatriated to Uganda.

'Knives destroy lives'

Detective Inspector Graham Newton, who led the investigation for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This is terribly sad case which has cost a young boy his life and left another with life-threatening injuries.

"Ashraf was only 16 years old when he was murdered, after he was brought into something he had no active part in.

“Our sympathies today are with his family.

"They are now dealing with unimaginable heartbreak and suffering, while everyone who was in the area when this incident happened will carry it with them for the rest of their lives.

“An incident that started off as a fight after school escalated quickly after videos began circulating on social media which ultimately led to this tragedy.“

"So many young people are taking to social media platforms to showcase their knives, without understanding the lifelong and heartbreaking impact they have.

“Knives destroy lives, as the two people sentenced today have found out, with them now facing significant prison sentences for their role in Ashraf’s murder.”

