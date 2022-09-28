Asian hornets spotted in Essex as public warned to be extra 'vigilant' over invasive insects

Asian hornets have been discovered in Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Beekeepers and members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant after Asian hornets were spotted in the Rayleigh area of Essex.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The environment department issued the warning after they were sighted in the south east for the first time since April.

One was previously found in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

The insect is smaller than native hornets and poses no greater risk to human health than them, according to Defra.

However, they do pose a risk to honey bees and work is already underway to monitor for any hornet activity and to identify any nests nearby.

Bee expert Gavin Broad told the Independent: "The hornets raid honeybee hives by sitting outside them and capturing workers as they go in and out.

"They chop them up and feed the thorax to their young."

Asian hornets are mostly black. Picture: Alamy

Defra's Chief Plant and Bee Health Officer Nicola Spence said: "By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets.

"That’s why we are working at speed to locate and investigate any nests in the area following this confirmed sighting."

She continued: "While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, we recognise the damage they can cause to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.

"Please continue to look out for any Asian hornets and if you think you’ve spotted one, report your sighting through the Asian hornet app or online."

Beekeepers have been told to be extra vigilant. Picture: Alamy

The animals are mostly black and have yellow legs – hence them often being called the yellow legged hornet – with orange faces.

The public have been told that the animals are not generally aggressive towards humans but can be if they perceive you as a threat to their nest.