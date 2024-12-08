Syrian rebels 'take Damascus' as President Assad 'flees on plane' with army declaring government's rule over

8 December 2024, 07:00 | Updated: 8 December 2024, 10:09

Syrian rebels 'take Damascus' as President Assad 'flees on plane' with army declaring government's rule over. Picture: Alamy / Getty / X

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Syrian government appears to have fallen after rebels took control of Homs overnight, reportedly entering Damascus and toppling the Assad regime.

President Bashar al Assad fled Damascus on a plane as rebels closed in, setting out for an unknown destination, two senior Syrian army officers speaking told the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syria's army command has now officially notified officers that his 24-year rule has ended, according to Reuters.

The rebels form part of a rapidly moving offensive that has seen them take over some of Syria's largest cities in recent days.

Syria's Prime Minister, Ghazi al-Jalali, added that he too was ready to hand over governmental to the opposition in a peaceful transition of power.

"I am here in my home," the Prime Minister said.

"I have not left it and do not intend to leave, except in a peaceful manner that ensures the continued functioning of public institutions and state facilities, promoting security and reassurance for our fellow citizens."

Abu Mohammed Al-Jawlani, the leader of HTS, the main victorious rebel group, has said that Syria could now transition into a more democratic nation, with support from the UN and international assistance.

SYRIA-CONFLICT
SYRIA-CONFLICT. Picture: Getty

Saturday saw opposition forces take total control of the key city of Homs - after a resurgence in fighting in the last week which started in Aleppo.

Earlier in the day, reports suggested the rebels had reached the suburbs of Damascus, showing an overnight surge by the rebels to take the Syrian capital.

Protesters were seen to bring down a statue of the late father of Syria's president in the main square of a suburb, a few miles from the centre of the capital.

Celebratory gunfire could be heard echoing in the streets, with rebels firing into the air with flags draped around their shoulders.

The group has called for the downfall of Mr Assad and headed to government buildings in the heavily policed area of the city.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said insurgents are now active in the Damascus suburbs of Maadamiyah, Jaramana and Daraya.

Syrians celebrate the arrival of opposition fighters in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Syrians celebrate the arrival of opposition fighters in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki). Picture: Alamy

According to Reuters, rebel sources say they had reached a deal for the army to withdraw from the Deraa region on Saturday.

Military officials were reportedly being given safe passage to the capital, Damascus - which sits roughly 100km away.

As the situation developed, Incoming US president Donald Trump said that the US will not involve themselves in the conflict under his administration.

The President-elect said on X: "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"

Former head of MI6 Sir John Sawers has said the fall of the Assad regime in Syria will be a "surprise" to UK intelligence services.

He told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: "I think it was a surprise to everyone, it probably came as a surprise to Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which have been the main rebel group involved in this march on Damascus, I don't think they expected to go so far so fast.

"I think we're all surprised at how the regime forces have just completely collapsed, even those most loyal to the regime and closest to the regime.

"So, yes, it is a surprise, it's not a failure of intelligence, it's a surprise to everyone."

While Trump was in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, he made the statement online before a trilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Trump added: "Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years.

"This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in.

Mr Assad is still believed to be in the capital, according to a statement made by his office.

An opposition fighter fires his AK-47 in the air in celebration in Hama, Syria, Friday Dec. 6, 2024.(AP Photo/Omar Albam)
An opposition fighter fires his AK-47 in the air in celebration in Hama, Syria, Friday Dec. 6, 2024.(AP Photo/Omar Albam). Picture: Alamy

It comes as the government hit out at "false news" about the president leaving the country.

Syria's government has long been supported by both Russia and Iran, with the authoritarian party's grip on power crumbling as insurgents began seizing major cities.

The rebels first captured Aleppo in the north, with Hama in the centre, Deir el Zor in the east, Suweida, Quneitra and Deraa in the south falling soon after.

According to rebel sources - as reported by Reuters, insurgents entered Homs from the north and east on Saturday.

Taking the city of Homs would cut off Damascus from Mr Assad's regime as well as from Russian bases.

