Syrian rebels topple Assad's regime as Damascus celebrates, with looters storming president's home and central bank

8 December 2024, 15:14 | Updated: 8 December 2024, 15:25

Syrian rebels topple Assad's regime as Damascus celebrates with looters storm home of ousted President
Syrian rebels topple Assad's regime as Damascus celebrates with looters storm home of ousted President. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Syrian capital has erupted in celebrations following the fall of the Assad regime, as the Syrian leader fled the country on Sunday.

It comes as rebel forces took control of Homs overnight, entering Damascus and toppling president Assad during the early hours of Sunday morning.

President Assad fled Damascus by plane as rebels closed in, setting out for an unknown destination, the Russian foreign ministry and members of the Syrian national army confirmed.

In the hours that followed, gunfire could be heard as rebels and citizens of the capital celebrated liberation from Assad's regime.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also spoken on the matter, saying he welcomes the fall of Bashar al-Assad's "barbaric regime".

The wave of rebels entering the capital saw a stream of prisoners released from the city's jails.

Footage also emerged showing looters wandering the corridors of Assad's private residence in the city, with images showing the sprawling home in disarray.

Syrians celebrate the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government in the town of Bar Elias, Lebanon, near the border with Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Syrians celebrate the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government in the town of Bar Elias, Lebanon, near the border with Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Picture: Alamy

The prime minister this afternoon called for "peace and stability" across Syria.

"The developments in Syria in recent hours and days are unprecedented, and we are speaking to our partners in the region and monitoring the situation closely," he added.

"The Syrian people have suffered under Assad's barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure."

The rebels claimed victory form part of a rapidly moving offensive that has seen them take over some of Syria's largest cities in recent days.

Refugee rejoices as he plans return to Syria following fall of Assad's regime

Abu Mohammed Al-Julani, the leader of HTS, the main victorious rebel group, has said that Syria could now transition into a more democratic nation, with support from the UN and international assistance.

Following the fall of Assad, looters could be seen raiding the Syria's central bank, with images showing boxes full of cash being loaded onto vehicles.

It comes as additional video footage, which is yet to be verified, reportedly shows an extensive tunnel network running below the residence.

A man tries to take a lamp as people search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
A man tries to take a lamp as people search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). Picture: Alamy
Syrian rebels topple Assad's regime as Damascus celebrates, with looters storming president's home and central bank
Syrian rebels topple Assad's regime as Damascus celebrates, with looters storming president's home and central bank. Picture: Getty

Syria's Prime Minister, Ghazi al-Jalali, added that he too was ready to hand over governmental to the opposition in a peaceful transition of power.

"I am here in my home," the Prime Minister said earlier in the day.

"I have not left it and do not intend to leave, except in a peaceful manner that ensures the continued functioning of public institutions and state facilities, promoting security and reassurance for our fellow citizens."

Footage is circulating online show Syrians entering the president’s private residence with some seizing contents.

Other footage shows rebels firing guns into the air outside the home, with local residents rifling through belongings inside the home.

Family portraits can be seen hanging from the walls inside the presidential home, with piles of shoes piled up in one bedroom.

Other footage captures the home's modern kitchen, with some looters unpacking technical equipment before leaving through the front door.

Ornate white banisters line the winding staircase, which connects multiple floors of the city home. Lace tablecloths lie slung over side tables, with everyday belongings strewn around the home.

It comes as celebratory gunfire could be heard echoing in the streets, with rebels firing into the air with flags draped around their shoulders.

Around the world Syrian's celebrated the downfall of Assad, with the streets of Stockholm, Berlin and London decorated with red white and red flags.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that Assad had left office and departed the country after ordering a peaceful handover of power.

In the statement, the ministry did not confirm where al-Assad was located, with Russia noting it had not taken part in the talks around his departure.

The rebels claiming victory form part of a rapidly moving offensive that has seen them take over some of Syria's largest cities in recent days.

Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Deputy PM Angela Rayner insisted the new priority was to "protect" the Syrian people and the infrastructure, ensuring "democracy" prevails in the region.

As the situation developed, Incoming US president Donald Trump said that the US will not involve themselves in the conflict under his administration.

The President-elect said on X: "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"

