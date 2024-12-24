'Don't let Assad's British wife return to UK', ministers urged, after she 'becomes unhappy with Moscow life'

24 December 2024, 05:16

Syria's former president Bashar al-Assad (C) and his wife Asma al-Assad in 2023
Syria's former president Bashar al-Assad (C) and his wife Asma al-Assad in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Ministers have been urged not to let the British wife of deposed Syrian despot Bashar Al-Assad come back to the UK amid reports she has become unhappy with life in Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick said it would be "an affront" to the dictator's many victims if his wife Asma were allowed to return to London, where she grew up.

After Assad was toppled by jihadi rebels earlier this month he fled to Russia, who backed him in the years-long civil war.

Ms Assad, who was used to a life of luxury in Syria, is said to be dissatisfied with her living standards in Moscow, reportedly wants a divorce and has applied to a Russian court for permission to leave.

Ms Assad is also suffering from cancer and it is thought she may also want to be treated in the UK, rather than Russia. Russian authorities are now said to be considering her application to leave. The Kremlin has denied this.

Read more: Bashar Al Assad’s in-laws flee UK to join daughter as couple seek asylum in Russia, claim neighbours

Read more: What next for Assad's British wife? Could she return to the UK?

Asma Assad in 2023
Asma Assad in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jenrick, a former Conservative leadership candidate, said: "It would be an affront to the millions of Assad's victims if his wife returned to a life of luxury in the UK."

He added: "She has been sanctioned by the UK Government for a reason - the Assad family were responsible for some of the worst atrocities in modern times.'

It's unclear if Ms Assad would be allowed into the UK, despite being a British citizen. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said she was "not welcome here in the UK" because of the sanctions against her.

Asma Assad in 2004
Asma Al-Assad in 2004. Picture: Alamy

Assad himself is said to have been restricted to living in Moscow and banned from going to other parts of the country.

Meanwhile his assets - including 270kg of gold, £1.6 billion and 18 flats in Moscow - have also been frozen, according to reports.

The Kremlin has denied this, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying the claims "do not correspond to reality."

Allan Way in Acton, North West London, the home of former Syria President Bashar al Assad's father in-law Fawaz Akhras and his wife Shar Otri
Allan Way in Acton, North West London, the home of former Syria President Bashar al Assad's father in-law Fawaz Akhras and his wife Shar Otri. Picture: Alamy

Ms Assad was born and raised in west London, the daughter of Fawaz Akhras, 78, a consultant cardiologist, and Sahar, 75, a diplomat at the Syrian embassy. Her brothers, Feras, 46, and Eyad, 44, are also doctors.

Ms Assad - who called herself Emma at school - studied at Twyford Church of England High School in Acton, before taking A-levels at the private Queen’s College in Marylebone.

After completing a degree in computer science at King’s College London she joined Deutsche Bank and later JP Morgan.

She met her future husband during childhood holidays in Syria but they became better acquainted when he moved to London in 1992 to train as an ophthalmologist at the Western Eye Hospital and married four years later when he took over control of Syria after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, who died aged 69.

Syrian president Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma visit the Sednaya convent, and meet with children and religious personalities on Christmas day, in Sednaya, near Damascus, Syria on December 25, 2016
Syrian president Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma visit the Sednaya convent, and meet with children and religious personalities on Christmas day, in Sednaya, near Damascus, Syria on December 25, 2016. Picture: Alamy

Together they have three children, who are aged between 19 and 23.

Initially after becoming Syria's first lady, she was seen as having a reforming influence on her husband. In 2010 Vogue magazine described her as a “desert rose” and a “long-limbed beauty with a trained analytic mind”.

Months later Assad began the brutal crackdown on opposition groups in the city of Homs, the birthplace of his father-in-law which led to the civil war during which 500,000 people were killed and six million left as refugees.

In 2018, Ms Assad was diagnosed with breast cancer and in May this year announced that she had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma Al Assad in Paris in 2008
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma Al Assad in Paris in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Her family is not covered by UK sanctions, although her parents and both brothers are named under wider US sanctions regulations.

The deposed president, his wife and hundreds of relatives along with political, military and business cronies are included in a list of 417 individuals and companies under UK sanctions.

The High Court was told in 2020 that Assad is believed to have a frozen account with HSBC in London with a balance of more than $51.5 million (£40 million).

The Metropolitan Police war crimes unit opened a preliminary investigation into Asma in 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s opposition party vows to impeach acting president

The explosion took place at around 8.25am local time (5.25 UK time) on Tuesday

At least 12 people killed in blast at explosives factory in Turkey

Nasa's Parker probe is passing within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface

Fastest spacecraft ever makes closest approach to the sun in bid to unlock secrets of the solar system

Sebastian Zapeta has been charged with murder after a woman was burned to death in the New York subway

Illegal migrant charged with burning woman to death in New York subway 'had been deported before'

Gloria Acquaah-Harrison was one of two black cast members who were racially abused

Shock as Only Fools and Horses musical's black cast members 'racially abused' by rowdy heckler in London show

British army soldiers are seen during an exercise near Tapa, Estonia on 20 May, 2023.

One fifth of British armed forces 'unfit to fight', Ministry of Defence admits

California High Surf

Man’s death blamed on major storm pounding California’s central coast

Rust case

Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed Rust shooting case against Alec Baldwin

President Biden Speaks On The 30th Anniversary Of The Family And Medical Leave Act At The White House

Former US president Bill Clinton rushed to hospital with fever

BRITAIN-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT

Starmer looking towards 'better, brighter future for every person' in Christmas message amid turbulent year for UK

Bill Clinton speaks while sat in a chair

Ex-president Bill Clinton admitted to hospital after developing fever

Paul Hogan stands on the set of Crocodile Dundee

Huge Australian crocodile made famous by cameo role in Crocodile Dundee dies

A US ethics committee report's found Matt Gaetz paid women for sex - including a 17-year-old girl

Trump ally Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs while in office, ethics report finds

c

Southport rioter who took brick to head and crotch in viral video jailed for violent disorder

Subway Burning

Man faces murder charge over death of woman set on fire in New York subway train

Marcel Ciolacu casts a vote at the parliament in Bucharest

New pro-European coalition approved in Romania amid period of political turmoil

Latest News

See more Latest News

A lava lake erupting at the Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii

One of the world’s most active volcanoes begins erupting again

Palestinians look at home destroyed by an Israeli strike late Saturday in Deir al-Balah

Israeli air strikes on Gaza ‘kill at least 20 people’

Cadburys Dairy milk Chocolate Bar

Cadbury 'disappointed' after losing royal warrant after 170 years

Mark Moran, 23, and Daniel Livingstone, 25, who tried to smuggle £42 million worth of cocaine into the UK have been jailed

Two men who tried to smuggle £42m worth of cocaine into UK jailed

A close-up of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou speaking

New French government named after previous one collapsed in budget fight

f

Daughter of woman murdered by boyfriend speaks of 'heartache' not knowing where remains are - as police renew appeal
Matt Gaetz speaking at a podium

Ethics report accuses Matt Gaetz of ‘regularly’ paying for sex while in office

Gemma

Man appears in court accused of murder of 'wonderful' teacher stabbed to death in south London
A man has died and a toddler was left critically injured following a crash involving a car and two pedestrians near Barnsley

Man, 56, dies and toddler critically injured after car ploughs into wall after hitting pedestrians
Woman looking out of window on rainy day

'Dire consequences' for domestic violence charities due to funding cuts and rise to employers' NI contributions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah, Duchess of York shares her new book with LBC.

Duchess of York shares new book with LBC as she celebrates festive season

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News