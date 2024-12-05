Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York. Picture: NYPD

By Emma Soteriou

An assassin is believed to have left a chilling three-word message on the bullets used to shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

A manhunt was launched after Mr Thompson was shot dead outside of a New York hotel on Wednesday morning.

Detectives are said to have uncovered shell casings at the scene, inscribed with the words "deny", "defend" and "depose".

Police are now working to determine the meaning of the words and work out if they are linked to a motive, sources told ABC News.

Several shots were fired during the attack, with the gun briefly getting jammed before being cleared.

Based on his reactions, the assassin is understood to be an experienced marksman, police sources told CNN.

It comes after chilling CCTV images released by the NYPD showed the suspected killer in Starbucks minutes before the targeted attack.

Mr Thompson was killed at 6.45am local time (1.45pm UK time) outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

The suspected gunman shopped in Starbucks minutes before the CEO was shot dead. Picture: NYPD

Police branded the shooting "brazen" as they launched a massive manhunt for the suspected killer.

The gunman laid in wait for Mr Thompson for several minutes before shooting him in the chest and calf.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike after the shooting, police said.

The asssassin. Picture: NYPD

The assassin later fled. Picture: NYPD

Officers initially released two images showing the gunman shooting and then fleeing on a bicycle.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

Mr Thompson's wife Paulette said that he had been threatened before his death.

"Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she said.

"I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children.”

"Brian was a wonderful person with a big heart, and who lived life to the fullest," she said.

Mr Thompson’s family expressed their “heartbreak” in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York. Picture: Getty

Brian Thompson's sister-in-law, Maria, said: “We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian. Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives.

"Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time," she added.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

UnitedHealth Group was approached for comment.