Assisted dying bill 'has enough support to pass Commons' next week, MPs supporting change claim

Assisted dying law changes will pass the Commons on Friday, MPs in support of the bill have claimed ahead of the crunch vote.

A group of MPs backing the bill put forward by Kim Leadbeater believe that the bill has a majority of support in the House of Commons based on pledges made to them.

But a rival group claims that the vote is currently on a knife-edge and could go either way.

A source close to those campaigning in favour of bill told The Telegraph: “If all the MPs who have said they support the Bill turn out and vote for it, then it will pass.”

On November 29, MPs will vote on whether to legalise assisted dying, through Kim Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

Under the proposed law, assisted dying will be allow if a terminally ill patient is expected to die with six months.

A poll by More In Common, reported by the Sunday Times, said that 65 per cent of the UK public was in favour of the changes.

The poll also found that only seven British constituencies had a majority against allowing terminally ill people to end their own lives.

Only 13 per cent were against the proposed laws - with a quarter undecided.

But some MPs including Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood have come out against the bill.

In a letter to constituents late last week, Ms Mahmood said she was "profoundly concerned" about the legislation which will face a Commons vote next week.

She added: "Sadly, recent scandals - such as Hillsborough, infected blood and the Post Office Horizon - have reminded us that the state and those acting on its behalf are not always benign.

"I have always held the view that, for this reason, the state should serve a clear role. It should protect and preserve life, not take it away.

"The state should never offer death as a service."