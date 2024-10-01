Assisted dying must not be 'cost saving' alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat

By Katy Ronkin

Tom Tugendhat said he is uncomfortable with assisted dying laws that could be seen as a "cost-saving" measure, arguing that proper care for the vulnerable must remain the priority.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Tom Tugendhat said he was alarmed by assisted dying laws in countries like Canada and Belgium that have led people who should be "cared for" to be seen as a "burden" on society.

The shadow security minister said that assisted dying is not an alternative to "good palliative care" and could undermine hospital care for society's most vulnerable as a "cost-saving measure."

This comes after Mr Tugendhat said on Monday that he was "deeply uncomfortable" with assisted dying laws and "immensely unlikely" to back a bill in favour of the policy.

Leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat smiles as he speaks to LBC radio on on the third day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

He said: "We've seen in Canada, in Belgium, in the Netherlands that these assisted dying laws have sometimes led people, who, frankly, should be being cared for, to be seen as somehow a burden on society. And I will absolutely never say that anyone is a burden on society.

"I don't see that assisted dying is an alternative to good palliative care, and when you look at what the hospice movement does, it is a fantastically important section of our care provision, and that's where we need to be making investment. That's where we need to be putting focus."

The shadow security minister acknowledged the difficult "balance" between respecting people's right to end their own lives and protecting the most vulnerable in society.

He said: "The reason I'm so cautious about this is because the job of politicians is to think of the most vulnerable and to look after those who are most in need. This is a terribly difficult balance because I respect your right and I completely understand why you'd be asking the question if you were in that situation.

"But at the same time I must make sure that the young man or woman who is suffering from PTSD who feels that they're a burden on the state, who goes into hospital, knows that that hospital is there to care for them and not just to look for a cost saving measure, is absolutely vital to making sure we recognise the dignity of every British person."

This comes as A vote on assisted dying could be held in weeks as Keir Starmer backs plans to fast track it through the Commons.

A vote is expected to take place much sooner than originally planned - and could even happen before Christmas.

Labour sources have said "the wheels are turning" to arrange a vote once this year's party conferences are over, according to the Mail on Sunday.

It comes after Dame Esther Rantzen appealed to the Prime Minister to make time for Parliament to debate and vote freely on assisted dying earlier this week.

Sir Keir has shown his support for the vote, previously telling the Childline founder: "We need to make time. We will make the commitment."