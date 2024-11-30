'Assisted dying will overwhelm courts and distract from other goals', cabinet ministers warn Starmer

Cabinet ministers are privately warning that legalising assisted dying will overwhelm courts after the House of Commons voted in favour of allowing euthanasia. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Cabinet ministers are privately warning that legalising assisted dying will overwhelm courts after the House of Commons voted in favour of allowing euthanasia.

The Sunday Times is reporting that members of Sir Keir Starmer's top team are concerned the bill for legalising assisted dying could stretch already-thin budget across Whitehall.

The plans to introduce the practice could distract from milestones that the Prime Minister will introduce this week.

According to the reports, senior cabinet ministers are also concerned that the Government is not prepared to implement the law changes.

The bill, which would give adults with less than six months to live with a terminal illness - the right to help with ending their lives, passed on Friday with a majority of just 55 votes after a passionate debate.

On Friday afternoon, MPs voted 330 to 275, majority 55, to approve it at second reading.

The concerns were echoed by a palliative care doctor on LBC who urged Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting to boost funding for end-of-life care.

Rachel Clarke told LBC's Matt Frei that the Prime Minister and Health Secretary should "guarantee a massive injection of resources to ensure that Britain cares for its most vulnerable citizens" at the same time as bringing in assisted dying, assuming the bill passes.

Palliative care is not fully funded by the NHS, with hospices largely relying on charitable donations.

Supporters argue it would allow more dignity in death, but others are worried it could put even more pressure on the NHS and have concerns about the ethical implications of the state helping people to die.

Dr Clarke said that "words here are irrelevant," adding that "the most honourable and compassionate thing to do right now, particularly in the light of the bill passing yesterday, is to honour and respect and not look away from dying people and say, we will fund this properly."

She said that if Starmer and Streeting don't boost palliative care funding "they are turning their backs on the dying people they say they care about."

Dr Clarke issued a direct appeal to the PM and Health Secretary, saying "that there is a grave danger that their legacy may be... making it easier for people now in Britain to end their lives while not funding the palliative care that makes people still want to live".

She said: "If they don't do that, they think their legacy will be one of shame."

The assisted dying bill still needs to go through several steps before becoming law.