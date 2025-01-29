Terminally ill 'may be able to end lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying, as courts 'would be overloaded'

29 January 2025, 23:37 | Updated: 29 January 2025, 23:40

Supporters of the Assisted Dying Bill last year
Supporters of the Assisted Dying Bill last year. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Terminally ill people may be able to take their own lives without a judge's approval under the assisted dying law, after warnings that courts could be overwhelmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lawyers and judges have warned that the current wording of the Bill, which requires each case to be approved by a High Court judge as well as two separate doctors, could overload the legal system.

The need for a judge to sign off on each assisted dying incidence was one of the key safeguards in the legislation, which was voted through by MPs in its second reading last year. The Bill is currently being scrutinised in its committee stage.

Ms Leadbeater has described hers as the only Bill in the world with "three layers of scrutiny" in the form of sign-off by two doctors as well as the High Court judge.

If the legislation were passed in its current form it would require some 34,000 hours of judicial involvement each year, according to an analysis - significantly higher than current capacity.

Read more: Chris Whitty says assisted dying could come in within two years but warns it shouldn't be rushed

Read more: Why are women in their twenties opting for assisted dying in the Netherlands? LBC went to find out

Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill
Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill. Picture: Alamy

Some have also said that a panel of experts such as psychiatrists and social workers would be better suited to approving assisted dying cases than a judge.

Former Supreme Court judge Jonathan Sumption told MPs on the Bill committee he disagreed with the inclusion of the need for High Court approval.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, he described the High Court approval aspect as "unnecessary and in some respects undesirable", suggesting it is "not entirely clear what the the judge is supposed to do".

He said: "Is he there in order to ensure that the two doctors have done their job and that the ducks are all there in a row, or is he there to form his own view on all of those matters, completely independently of those who have already given their certificates?"

He added that he believed what has been presented as an extra layer of scrutiny in fact "confers a protection which is largely illusory".

Doctor says we must 'sort out' palliative care sector before looking at assisted dying

While agreeing with the principle of assisted dying, Lord Sumption has previously described Kim Leadbeater's Bill as "seriously defective", "over-engineered, bureaucratic, and coldly inhumane".

Lord Sumption also said he is in favour of the principle behind the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill but warned of the limitations when it comes to safeguards to protect people from coercion.

Under the proposed Bill it would be illegal for someone to pressure, coerce or use dishonesty to get someone to make a declaration that they wish to end their life or to induce someone to self-administer an approved substance.

The committee heard from Dr Lewis Graham, a law fellow at Cambridge University, who said the Bill as it stands contains "more safeguards than some of the other legislation in European countries, and the legislation in those countries has been held to be compatible with the right to life, with other rights under the European Convention".

He added: "So from a pure human rights perspective, which is all I feel qualified to comment upon, I think you're in very safe grounds."

Labour MP warns of doctors suggesting assisted dying to patients

Lord Sumption, who sat in the Supreme Court for six years until 2018, agreed, but added: "I think we must all be conscious of the fact that coercion, even when it is overtly applied, is extraordinarily difficult to detect."

He said: "We have to live with the limitations of what human beings can do. So that in the end, I have come down in favour of the principle behind this Bill, but I regard it as an extremely difficult balance to draw, notably for that reason."

Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK, said the Bill - which they are opposed to - must be looked at in the context of disparities in wealth, social care, palliative care and general healthcare which already exist.

She told MPs: "When we're looking at inequalities, I think we do need to note that this Bill is going to be plunged into a society that has deep, entrenched health inequalities that don't play out well for people who are poorer."

She said she could not suggest any way in which the Bill cold be strengthened because "the society it will land in is the thing that needs to change, not the Bill".

She added: "At the moment, there's very little likelihood of that society becoming more equal, having better public services, having less health inequality in the next few years."

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), told MPs that while the organisation is neutral on assisted dying, she believed there are "important and serious considerations" regarding various rights and how they might be affected by the Bill.

Jonathan Sumption
Jonathan Sumption. Picture: Alamy

These include the right to freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment, and freedom of religion under the European Convention on Human Rights.

She indicated there are outstanding issues around the definition of terminally ill, capacity, coercion and whether judges might have exemptions from the process on conscientious grounds.

Responding to Baroness Falkner's call for an impact assessment of the Bill, health minister Stephen Kinnock confirmed - as stated last week in Parliament - that one will be published before the legislation reaches report stage in April.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives backing

The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

Exclusive
Tory peer Lord Agnew told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that a version of Elon Musk’s Doge department is ‘desperately needed’ in the UK to increase efficiency.

UK version of Musk's 'DOGE' bureaucracy-slashing agency 'desperately needed', Tory peer claims

A fire outside Manchester City's stadium

Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Exclusive
Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan opposes the Heathrow expansion plans

Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics

University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner

A Lidl supermarket

Lidl wins court battle to open its first-ever pub

The Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst informed senior staff in a memo that they will cut around 100 jobs to help boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Post Office cuts 100 jobs as part of plans to add £250m to subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal

Hundreds of climate campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice while the mass hearing took place

Eco-activists insist they acted 'out of sacrifice' as they appeal 'draconian' sentences

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said Rachel Reeves "hasn't a clue" about how to generate growth in aviation

Ryanair boss says Reeves ‘hasn’t a clue’ about creating growth and Heathrow expansion is ‘dead cat’

Tom Kerridge has slammed critics of his £37 fish and chips.

Tom Kerridge hits back at critics who moaned about his £37 fish and chips

Strictly tour cast

Katya Jones breaks silence after Wynne Evans ‘axed’ from Strictly over sexual remarks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tesco has announced plans to axe 400 jobs.

Tesco to axe 400 jobs ahead of Budget tax hikes

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report
Michael Baggott

TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Porn creator dropped from Police Scotland campaign slams force's 'inadequate and embarrassing' vetting process
Two former South Yorkshire police officers have been arrested on suspicion of historical child sexual abuse offences, dating back to 1995, as part of an investigation into exploitation in Rotherham.

Two ex-police officers arrested for child sexual abuse in Rotherham after complaints from four survivors
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a speech on economic growth at Siemens Healthineers.

What building projects did Rachel Reeves back in her 'pro-growth' speech?

Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of 136 branches across its three brands

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 136 more high street branches - is your local affected?
Jack Fincham and his dog, Elvis.

Love Island winner freed on bail as he appeals jail sentence for having dangerously out of control dog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News