Aston Villa signs Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United

By Alice Padgett

Aston Villa have signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old had a medical at Villa Park as he prepared to leave United on loan with a view to a potential permanent exit.

The forward's future has dominated headlines throughout the transfer window having admitted he was "ready for a new challenge" after being dropped for the Manchester derby.

Rashford has not played since the Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and head coach Ruben Amorim this week said he "has to change" to have a future at Old Trafford.

That appearance in the Czech Republic could prove his 426th and final match for United as he moves to Villa in a deal that includes an option to make the switch full-time.

Rashford is not the only player to have a medical at Villa, with Marco Asensio undergoing checks before joining on loan from Unai Emery's former club Paris St Germain.

Chelsea's Joao Felix and Axel Disasi have been of interest but Villa appear to have been priced out. They are looking to bring in a defender on deadline day.

United unveiled new signings Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, signed from Lecce and Arsenal respectively, before kick-off against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Tyrell Malacia could follow Rashford and Antony in making an exit before Monday's deadline, when Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku are options under consideration.