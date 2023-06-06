Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83

Astrud Gilberto has died at the age of 83. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, has died at the age of 83

Astrud became an international star in 1964 after recording The Girl from Ipanema with Joao Gilberto, her husband at the time, and Stan Getz. The song is as one of the biggest selling jazz records of all time and is believed to be the second most recorded song in history behind the Beatles’ Yesterday.

Paul Ricci, a collaborator of Astrud's, confirmed the news on social media, writing that he had been asked to announce it by the singer's son Marcelo.

He said: “She was an important part of ALL that is Brazilian music in the world and she changed many lives with her energy."

Astrid was born in 1940 in the Brazilian state of Bahia and raised in Rio de Janeiro. She married Joao Gilberto in 1959. The single became a huge hit in 1964, reaching the Top 5 in the US and Top 30 in the UK.

It won the Grammy award for the song of the year and she was also nominated for best vocal performance by a female.