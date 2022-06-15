Asylum seeker 'hit, kicked and pushed' ahead of cancelled Rwanda deportation flight

An asylum seeker has spoken about their experience ahead of the cancelled deportation flight. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 25-year-old asylum seeker due to have been on the first deportation flight to Rwanda has claimed that he was hit, kicked and pushed by security while being held in detention.

Zahir - whose name has been changed - was one of at least seven migrants due to be deported to Rwanda on Tuesday before last-ditch legal challenges halted the flight minutes before take off.

He arrived in the UK in March after fleeing Iraq and less than a month later was informed by officials that he would be one of the first people placed on the flight, Sky News said.

While awaiting deportation - which was due to take off from RAF Boscombe - Zahir was held at Colnbrook detention centre near Heathrow airport.

Zahir explained how security officers from private firm Mitie carried him from his holding room in the centre.

"It was four of them, two of them take my hands, others take my feet and one of them grabbed my head," he said.

He said he told officers he was coming with them and they did not need to use force but added: "They hit us, kick us and they push us through doors."

Zahir then said he was put inside a van and told that if he moved "too much", they would "tie" him up.

"When we got to the airport, I see my friends. They had tied their feet - the four [security officers] had tied them up," he said.

After the flight was cancelled, Zahir received an apology. He said: "They told me 'sorry your ticket has been cancelled', I said don't say sorry, I'm very happy."

Mitie said in a statement that "restraint is only used as a last resort" to ensure safety.

It added: "This includes the prevention of injury or self-harm.

"Our focus is on treating the people in our care with dignity and respect, and we are confident that our officers have acted professionally."

The European Court of Human Rights issued injunctions issued on Tuesday evening, bringing the plans to a standstill.

The move has since sparked a fresh row within the UK government about its involvement with the treaty, with Boris Johnson earlier refusing to rule out leaving amid the ongoing dispute.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed to press on with her controversial migrant plan - despite Tuesday's flight being grounded.

She said in a statement: "I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant today's flight was unable to depart.

"It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts.

"These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removals flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.

"We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation's borders.

"Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now."