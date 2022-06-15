Asylum seeker 'hit, kicked and pushed' ahead of cancelled Rwanda deportation flight

15 June 2022, 20:34

An asylum seeker has spoken about their experience ahead of the cancelled deportation flight
An asylum seeker has spoken about their experience ahead of the cancelled deportation flight. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 25-year-old asylum seeker due to have been on the first deportation flight to Rwanda has claimed that he was hit, kicked and pushed by security while being held in detention.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zahir - whose name has been changed - was one of at least seven migrants due to be deported to Rwanda on Tuesday before last-ditch legal challenges halted the flight minutes before take off.

He arrived in the UK in March after fleeing Iraq and less than a month later was informed by officials that he would be one of the first people placed on the flight, Sky News said.

While awaiting deportation - which was due to take off from RAF Boscombe - Zahir was held at Colnbrook detention centre near Heathrow airport.

Read more: 'Kick these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for Rwanda flight block

Read more: Boris refuses to rule out leaving European human rights treaty after Rwanda fight

Zahir explained how security officers from private firm Mitie carried him from his holding room in the centre.

"It was four of them, two of them take my hands, others take my feet and one of them grabbed my head," he said.

He said he told officers he was coming with them and they did not need to use force but added: "They hit us, kick us and they push us through doors."

Zahir then said he was put inside a van and told that if he moved "too much", they would "tie" him up.

"When we got to the airport, I see my friends. They had tied their feet - the four [security officers] had tied them up," he said.

After the flight was cancelled, Zahir received an apology. He said: "They told me 'sorry your ticket has been cancelled', I said don't say sorry, I'm very happy."

Mitie said in a statement that "restraint is only used as a last resort" to ensure safety.

It added: "This includes the prevention of injury or self-harm.

"Our focus is on treating the people in our care with dignity and respect, and we are confident that our officers have acted professionally."

The European Court of Human Rights issued injunctions issued on Tuesday evening, bringing the plans to a standstill.

The move has since sparked a fresh row within the UK government about its involvement with the treaty, with Boris Johnson earlier refusing to rule out leaving amid the ongoing dispute.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed to press on with her controversial migrant plan - despite Tuesday's flight being grounded.

She said in a statement: "I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant today's flight was unable to depart.

"It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts.

"These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removals flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.

"We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation's borders.

"Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amber Heard has admitted she "still loves" Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard admits she 'still loves' Johnny Depp and realises she's not a 'perfect victim'

Christina McAnea told LBC's Andrew Marr she would support coordinated action

Summer of discontent: UK's biggest union 'absolutely' willing to arrange 'national strike'

Breaking
Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Lord Geidt has resigned.

Downing Street shocked as Boris's ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns after Partygate row

People flocked to beaches and parks to enjoy the hot weather.

Hottest day of the year confirmed: London basks in 28C as heat warning issued

A four-year-old girl suffered horrific burns from a giant hogweed plant in Bolton.

Giant hogweed warning as girl, 4, suffers horrific burns while playing in park

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor

Inside William and Kate's move as the royal couple prepare to swap Kensington for Windsor

Heineken has denounced a phishing attempt using its brand

Heineken beer scam: WhatsApp users warned over Father's Day phishing attempt

Petrol pump filling up car

When will petrol prices come down in the UK? And why are they rising again?

Monkeypox could be renamed after accusations of racism

Monkeypox to be renamed after accusations it's racist

The British Museum Chair was speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Britain and Greece could strike 'deal' to share Elgin Marbles, George Osborne tells LBC

Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life in the form of a game show

Squid Game comes to life with players given the chance to compete for £3.7m prize

Sarah Campbell sexually abused a 15-year-old boy and claimed he raped her when she faced prosecution

Mum who 'dragged boy, 15, into world of drugs and sex' jailed after having his baby

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Britain will see the biggest rail strikes since 1989. Which train lines will be in service?

New map shows rail strikes set to cripple network - which lines will be affected?

Tower Bridge and Hyde Park full of sunbathers

London heatwave 2022: Full forecast and Met Office health alert revealed

A Russian man has been arrested at Gatwick airport on suspicion of spying for the regime of Vladimir Putin

'Putin spy' arrested at Gatwick after MI5 and counterterrorism investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton makes new donation to aid infectious disease research
John Hinckley

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight
Brazil Amazon

Brazilian police take suspect to search area for missing Briton
Russia Navalny

Russian opposition leader Navalny confirms prison move

Etruscan jars displayed in the new Museum of Rescued Art in Rome,

Italy creates new museum for trafficked ancient artefacts

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov

West urged to step up arms deliveries to Ukraine as Nato defence ministers meet
A boy at a tea shop in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan government minister criticised over ‘drink less tea’ plea
Anita Wlodarczyk with her medal for the women’s hammer at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Olympic champion out for season after injury sustained chasing thief
Lars Vilks

Cartoonist’s fatal car crash in Sweden an accident, authorities say
Children play in a fountain in Chicago as temperatures soared

Large parts of US hit by heatwave as temperatures soar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris
UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides
Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London