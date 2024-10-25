Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall. Picture: BTP

By Asher McShane

A woman working at a hotel for asylum seekers was allegedly stabbed to death by an attacker armed with a screwdriver.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, was killed at a railway station after she left work on Sunday night. She was hospitalised after the attack and died three days later.

An 18-year-old has been arrested and was subsequently charged with her murder.

Residents of the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, close to Walsall FC’s stadium in Bescot, West Mids, where Rhiannon worked have been moved out of the hotel.

A source told The Sun: “No chances are being taken. Residents have been removed from the hotel where Rhiannon worked.”

The Sun reported that a 'petty' row over a packet of biscuits had taken place at the hotel earlier.

Rhiannon’s family paid tribute to her as “the most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend."

The family added: “The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

Deng Chol Majek, 18 has been charged with her murder.

Train passing through Bescot Stadium Railway Station. Picture: Alamy

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

British Transport Police's senior investigating officer for the attack, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Rhiannon’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time”

“I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in connection.”

Rhiannon Skye Whyte. Picture: BTP

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of 21 October.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111