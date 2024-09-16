At least 16 people dead as floods hit Central and Eastern Europe

A car is submerged as floods hit Poland. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

At least 16 people are dead after massive floods hit Eastern and Central Europe.

Parts of Romania, Poland and the Czech Republic experienced heavy rain over the weekend as rapid increases in water levels caused evacuations, destroyed homes, bridges and cars.

At least five people were killed in southwestern Poland after the body of a surgeon returning from hospital duty was found in the town of Nysa, firefighters have confirmed.

Two women and two men were found dead earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, three people have been confirmed dead in the Czech Republic, with seven people remaining missing.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a state of emergency as thousands were evacuated from the affected areas.

A firefighters truck drives through a flooded road after heavy rain on September 16, 2024 in Pottenbrunn, Austria. Picture: Getty

Poland has been bombarded by heavy rain. Picture: Getty

Entire towns have been submerged. Picture: Getty

Polish authorities have called for food donations and international aid as the area is bombarded by rain.

A state of emergency has also been declared in the northeastern Czech Republic, with several towns being submerged over the weekend.

Hungary and Slovakia are expected to be the next countries hit with extreme rain, with residents of Bratislava and the Hungarian capital Budapest preparing for incoming floods.

Budapest’s mayor has told residents to expect the most extreme floods in over a decade in the days to come.