At least 35 mourners killed in stampede at funeral for Iranian general

The general's coffin. Picture: PA

At least 35 mourners have been killed in a stampede at the burial ceremony of the slain Iranian general, local TV reports.

Iranian state TV has reported the incident happened at the funeral of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, in southeastern Iran.

Hundreds of thousands of people dressed in black took to the streets to mourn Soleimani.

State TV quoted the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, saying there had been a deadly stampede.

It is still unclear how many have been killed or injured although unconfirmed reports said the figure could be as high as 35 dead.