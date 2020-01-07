At least 35 mourners killed in stampede at funeral for Iranian general

7 January 2020, 11:01

The general's coffin
The general's coffin. Picture: PA

At least 35 mourners have been killed in a stampede at the burial ceremony of the slain Iranian general, local TV reports.

Iranian state TV has reported the incident happened at the funeral of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, in southeastern Iran.

Hundreds of thousands of people dressed in black took to the streets to mourn Soleimani.

State TV quoted the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, saying there had been a deadly stampede.

It is still unclear how many have been killed or injured although unconfirmed reports said the figure could be as high as 35 dead.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Baby boy found alive inside a plastic bag at bottom of rubbish chute in Singapore

Elon Musk flaunts striptease moves in front of Tesla workers in China

Summer 2019 heatwaves killed 'almost 900' people in England

Corbyn loyalist running for Labour leadership denies being a continuity candidate

Andrew Harper: Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter of policeman

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari heard what the US airstrike means in Iran

US kills Iranian General: Expert explains what will happen next in Middle East
LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?