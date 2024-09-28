At least 43 dead as Hurricane Helene pummels south-east US leaving millions without power

28 September 2024, 08:40 | Updated: 28 September 2024, 08:46

Helene struck the coast of Florida on Thursday night as a highly destructive Category 4 storm with winds of 140mph
Helene struck the coast of Florida on Thursday night as a highly destructive Category 4 storm with winds of 140mph. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

At least 43 people have been killed and millions have been left without power after Hurricane Helene barrelled its way across the south-eastern US on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency crews continue their rescue efforts with boats, helicopters and large vehicles to help those trapped in flooded homes after Helene struck the coast of Florida on Thursday night as a highly destructive Category 4 storm with winds of 140mph.

It generated a massive storm surge, extending hundreds of miles north and leaving millions without power in Florida and neighbouring states.

It was the 14th most powerful storm to hit the US since records began and was the most powerful to hit Florida's Big Bend, before moving north into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Helene struck the coast of Florida on Thursday night as a highly destructive Category 4 storm with winds of 140mph
Helene struck the coast of Florida on Thursday night as a highly destructive Category 4 storm with winds of 140mph. Picture: Alamy
The Hurricane has caused significant flooding in large parts of Florida
The Hurricane has caused significant flooding in large parts of Florida. Picture: Alamy

Dozens of patients and staff were rescued by a police helicopter from the roof of a flooded Tennessee hospital following a "dangerous rescue operation".

Senator Bill Hagerty confirmed more than 50 people are now safe after becoming stranded on the Unicoi County Hospital.

A boat rescue was deemed too dangerous given the hospital was engulfed in "extremely dangerous and rapidly moving water", according to Tennessee's Ballad Health.

Dozens of patients and staff were rescued by a police helicopter from the roof of a flooded Tennessee hospital
Dozens of patients and staff were rescued by a police helicopter from the roof of a flooded Tennessee hospital. Picture: Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson

The police helicopter was ultimately able to land on the roof after the storm’s winds had prevented other helicopters from reaching the hospital.

Local official Michael Baker said the flooding was "unprecedented" and "we've never seen anything like this.”

Read more: Hurricane Helene downgraded to tropical storm as winds of 140mph leave three dead and two million without power

Read more: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind as rainfall set to continue following week of floods

Helene remained a hurricane for six hours after it made landfall, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), before being downgraded to a tropical depression early Friday afternoon.

It struck overnight with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph) in the rural Big Bend area, the northwestern part of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said preliminary information shows water levels reached more than 15ft above ground in that region.

Millions of homes have been left without power
Millions of homes have been left without power. Picture: Alamy

At least eight people have died in Florida since Friday, including at least five people in the coastal Pinellas County, the county's sheriff, Bob Gualtieri said.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said one person died after a road sign fell on their car and another when a tree fell on a home. DeSantis described the damage as “demoralising”.

After hitting Florida, the storm continued north into Georgia - leaving at least 15 dead - including a first responder, Governor Brian Kemp said.

In South Carolina, at least 17 people were killed, according to CBS News. Neighbouring North Carolina saw at least two fatalities in the storm, one due to a vehicle collision and another when a tree fell on a home in Charlotte, Governor Roy Cooper said.

One person was also killed in Virginia, the state's governor, Glenn Youngkin, said at a news conference on Friday.

Helene was the 14th most powerful storm to hit the US since records began
Helene was the 14th most powerful storm to hit the US since records began. Picture: Alamy

Across the southeast, more than three million homes and businesses were without power late Friday, according to tracking site poweroutage.us.

US President Joe Biden has approved emergency declaration requests from the governors of several southern states affected by Helene.

Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina are being supported by emergency response personnel including search and rescue teams, medical support staff and engineering experts.

Prior to the hurricane making landfall, officials in Florida begged residents to evacuate
Prior to the hurricane making landfall, officials in Florida begged residents to evacuate. Picture: Alamy
Prior to the hurricane making landfall, officials in Florida begged residents to evacuate
Prior to the hurricane making landfall, officials in Florida begged residents to evacuate. Picture: Alamy

Prior to the hurricane making landfall, officials in Florida begged residents to evacuate. The sheriff's office in rural Taylor County issued a chilling warning to those who refused to leave.

"Please write your name, birthday, and important information on your arm or leg in a permanent marker so that you can be identified and family notified," the post on Facebook said.

Forecasters now expect the storm to continue weakening across Tennessee and Kentucky.It is feared heavy rain over the Appalachian Mountains could cause mudslides and flash flooding.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Freddie died while on his way back from a holiday in Spain

Tributes pour in as schoolboy, 9, dies ‘completely out of the blue’ on way back from holiday

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at a rally

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in air strike, Israel says

Smoke and fire rises after an explosion killed multiple people at a petrol station in the suburbs of Dagestan capital Makhachkala

Explosion kills 12 at petrol station in Russia’s Dagestan region

The 12th and latest accuser claims she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces further sexual assault allegations after 12th accuser files new lawsuit

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday

Israel mobilising further reserve troops as tensions with Lebanon escalate

Breaking
Israel has announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader

IDF announces Hezbollah leader killed after Israel pummels Beirut in wave of strikes

The Met Office has warned that strong winds may cause disruption across southwest England and Wales

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind as rainfall set to continue following week of floods

Tuition fees could be set to rise

Tuition fees 'set to rise with inflation' as maintenance grants to return

A

Calls for tougher regulation of aesthetics industry following BBL death as beauty boss warns 'incidents will continue'

Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s HQ in huge blast targeting militant group’s leader

Election 2024 Harris

Harris visits Mexican border as she offers tougher stance on migration

Elon Musk

Judge makes fresh requests from X to end Brazilian suspension

Damaged buildings and debris following Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene kills 44 people across five states

Fresh strikes have been heard near Beirut

Hezbollah commander killed in airstrikes, IDF claims as Israel launches huge strikes on Beirut

Boris Johnson considered launching an "aquatic raid" on a warehouse in the Netherlands to retrieve Covid vaccine doses

Boris Johnson reveals secret plot to invade Holland and seize Covid vaccines

Sean Combs (AP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces new sex assault allegations in woman’s lawsuit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

Phillip Schofield reveals he had 'everything in place' for suicide attempt but daughter brought him back from 'the edge'
Dozens of women have accused the former Harrods boss of rape and assault.

Mohamed Al-Fayed's son says allegations made against his father throw 'loving memory' of him into question
Tropical Weather

Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene as storm kills 35

Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut's heavily-populated southern suburbs on Friday

Blasts rock Beirut as Israel targets Hezbollah headquarters just hours after Netanyahu issues warning at UN
Christian Brueckner sits in the courtroom during his trial at Braunschweig Regional Court, in Brunswick, Germany.

Madeleine McCann suspect scored top marks on psychopath test and is 'in absolute top league of dangerousness'
Chappell Roan (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go music festival

Lebanon Israel

Israel says it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters as huge explosions rock Beirut

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Seth Wenig/AP)

Iranian operatives charged in the US with hacking Trump’s presidential campaign

New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at Manhattan federal court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

New York City mayor pleads not guilty over bribes and campaign contributions

King Charles leads tributes to Maggie Smith

King Charles leads tributes to 'national treasure' Dame Maggie Smith after 'true legend' dies aged 89

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit