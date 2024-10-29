At least 60 'killed in Israeli strike' on Gaza - as Hezbollah appoints new leader

A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in Gaza. Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 29, that an overnight Israeli air strike killed more than 60 people in a residential building. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

An Israeli strike on a five-storey building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killed at least 60 people early on Tuesday, more than half of them women and children, Gaza's health ministry has said.

In a separate development, Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah said it has chosen Sheikh Naim Kassem as its new top leader following the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike last month.

The group said in a statement that Hezbollah's decision-making Shura Council elected Mr Kassem, who had been deputy leader for over three decades, as the new secretary-general.

Sheikh Naim Kassem (pictured in 2001). Picture: Getty

Hezbollah vowed to continue with Mr Nasrallah's policies "until victory is achieved." The ministry's emergency service said another 20 people were injured in the strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The dead included a mother and her five children, some of them adults, and a second mother with her six children, according to an initial casualty list provided by the emergency service.

Dr Hossam Abu Safiya, director of the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital, said it was overwhelmed by the wave of wounded people from the strike.

The Israeli military says it carried out precise strikes targeting Palestinian militants and tried to avoid harming civilians.

The military said it detained scores of Hamas militants in the raid on Kamal Adwan, the latest in a series of raids on hospitals since the start of the war.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250.

Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

About 90 per cent of the population of 2.3 million have been displaced from their homes, often multiple times.