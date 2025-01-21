At least 66 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey and dozens more injured

21 January 2025, 12:33 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 12:57

At least 66 people died in the fire, officials confirmed
At least 66 people died in the fire, officials confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A fire at a ski resort hotel in Turkey has killed at least 66 people, the country’s interior minister has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ali Yerlikaya told reporters 'our pain is great' as he described the toll of the devastating fire at the Kartalkaya resort around 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of the capital Ankara.

Hotel in Turkey burns in major fire

"66 citizens lost their lives and 51 others wounded," he said.

The fire broke out at around 3.30am in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, officials and reports said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At least 66 people died in the fire
At least 66 people died in the fire. Picture: Getty

Two of the victims died after jumping from the building in a panic, governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency. Private NTV television said some people tried to climb down from their rooms using sheets and blankets.

Read more: Storm named by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter the UK this weekend

Read more: 'Terrorism has changed': PM says Southport killings 'must be a line in the sand for Britain'

Dozens more people were rushed to hospital after the fire
Dozens more people were rushed to hospital after the fire. Picture: Getty

There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, Mr Aydin said.

Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor at the hotel, said he was asleep when the fire erupted and he rushed out of the building. He told NTV television that he then helped some 20 guests out of the hotel.

A fire broke out in the hotel at Bolu Kartalkaya Ski Center in Turkey
A fire broke out in the hotel at Bolu Kartalkaya Ski Center in Turkey. Picture: Getty

He said the hotel was engulfed in smoke, making it difficult for guests to locate the fire escape.

"I cannot reach some of my students. I hope they are OK," the ski instructor told the station.

Hotel in Turkey still smoking in aftermath of deadly fire

Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire.

"66 citizens lost their lives," officials said
"66 citizens lost their lives," officials said. Picture: Getty

The government appointed six prosecutors to lead an investigation into the fire. NTV television suggested that the wooden cladding on the exterior of the hotel, in a chalet-style design, may have accelerated the spread of the fire.

The 161-room hotel is on the side of a cliff, hampering efforts to combat the flames, the station also reported.

Kartalkaya is a popular ski resort in the Koroglu mountains, some 185 miles east of Istanbul. The fire occurred during school holidays when hotels in the region are packed.

Mr Aydin's office said 30 fire engines and 28 ambulances were sent to the site.

Other hotels at the resort were evacuated as a precaution and guests were placed in hotels around Bolu.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Domestic abuser who strangled their girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her leg with a vodka bottle has been jailed for four years.

Domestic abuser who strangled girlfriend, set her alight and slashed her with vodka bottle jailed for four years

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu

Turkey ski resort hotel fire kills at least 66 people and dozens more injured

Officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in a property in West Calder, West Lothian

Girl, six, and man, 36, found dead inside home - as deaths treated as unexplained

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter collapses with just £149 in assets - despite last year's figure totalling £336,300

Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Top general quits over October 7 as Israel launches West Bank military operation

A woman found beaten to death in a London flat has been named as Marianne Kilonzi as a manhunt continues.

Banker, 43, beaten to death in London flat named and pictured as manhunt continues

Yvette Cooper said Rudakubana was referred to the Prevent anti-terrorism programme three times and a review found his case should not have been closed.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘carried a knife more than ten times and bought blade on Amazon’

A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut

Israeli troops kill six in West Bank operation, Palestinian officials say

Activists

'I'll just knock you out the way': Customers try to ram Animal Rising activists staging demo in Sainsbury's meat aisle

Counter Terror Police arrested the fifteen year old who has since been released on bail.

Boy, 15, charged with terror offences relating to extremist Islam

Afghanistan US Detainees

Taliban confirm release of two Americans in prisoner exchange

John Lewis is using anti-spoofing technology to combat attempts to use photographs of adults to cheat the age check.

John Lewis rolls out AI age checks for online knife sales

High winds are set to batter the UK later this week

Storm Éowyn named by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter the UK this weekend

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of January 6 offences in the Oval Office of the White House

Executive orders: Donald Trump’s first actions and upcoming plans as president

Construction company fined £60,000 after steeplejack plunged 200ft to his death from church spire.

Construction company fined £60,000 after steeplejack plunged 200ft to his death from church spire

People are desperate to know what Baron said to Biden.

'What did he say?': People desperate to hear Barron Trump's comment at inauguration that ‘wiped smile of Biden’s face’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Musk speaking at the Capital One Arena

Elon Musk hits out at critics for ‘dirty tricks’ after his hand gesture was compared to a Nazi salute
Police discovered the homemade semi-automatic weapon during a search in May 2023 of the house James Maris

Teenager spared jail for 3D-printing semi-automatic gun at home

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in north-west Turkey

Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in Turkey kills at least 10 people

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea’s impeached leader defends martial law bid during public appearance

California Wildfires Alerts

Gusty winds and extreme fire weather return to Southern California

Greggs has become famed for the 'steak bake'

Greggs favourite urgently recalled over potential health risk

Donald Trump speaks on stage from behind a podium at the Commander in Chief Ball

Donald Trump aims to erase Joe Biden’s legacy with pardons and executive orders

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in northwest Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (IHA via AP)

Fire at Turkish ski resort leaves 10 dead and 32 injured - as two people die jumping from hotel windows
Sir Keir Starmer warned of a 'new terrorism' that Britain is facing

'Terrorism has changed': PM says Southport killings 'must be a line in the sand for Britain'
Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes dead at 65

Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake guitarist John Sykes dead at 65 following cancer battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News