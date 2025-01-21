At least 66 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey and dozens more injured

At least 66 people died in the fire, officials confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A fire at a ski resort hotel in Turkey has killed at least 66 people, the country’s interior minister has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ali Yerlikaya told reporters 'our pain is great' as he described the toll of the devastating fire at the Kartalkaya resort around 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of the capital Ankara.

Hotel in Turkey burns in major fire

"66 citizens lost their lives and 51 others wounded," he said.

The fire broke out at around 3.30am in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, officials and reports said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At least 66 people died in the fire. Picture: Getty

Two of the victims died after jumping from the building in a panic, governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency. Private NTV television said some people tried to climb down from their rooms using sheets and blankets.

Read more: Storm named by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter the UK this weekend

Read more: 'Terrorism has changed': PM says Southport killings 'must be a line in the sand for Britain'

Dozens more people were rushed to hospital after the fire. Picture: Getty

There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, Mr Aydin said.

Necmi Kepcetutan, a ski instructor at the hotel, said he was asleep when the fire erupted and he rushed out of the building. He told NTV television that he then helped some 20 guests out of the hotel.

A fire broke out in the hotel at Bolu Kartalkaya Ski Center in Turkey. Picture: Getty

He said the hotel was engulfed in smoke, making it difficult for guests to locate the fire escape.

"I cannot reach some of my students. I hope they are OK," the ski instructor told the station.

Hotel in Turkey still smoking in aftermath of deadly fire

Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire.

"66 citizens lost their lives," officials said. Picture: Getty

The government appointed six prosecutors to lead an investigation into the fire. NTV television suggested that the wooden cladding on the exterior of the hotel, in a chalet-style design, may have accelerated the spread of the fire.

The 161-room hotel is on the side of a cliff, hampering efforts to combat the flames, the station also reported.

Kartalkaya is a popular ski resort in the Koroglu mountains, some 185 miles east of Istanbul. The fire occurred during school holidays when hotels in the region are packed.

Mr Aydin's office said 30 fire engines and 28 ambulances were sent to the site.

Other hotels at the resort were evacuated as a precaution and guests were placed in hotels around Bolu.