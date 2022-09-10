‘At least grannie is with great grandpa now’: Prince Louis’ words when Kate told him of the Queen’s death

A well-wisher overheard Kate explaining what Louis said when she told him about the Queen’s death. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis said “at least Grannie is with great grandpa now” when she told him about the Queen’s death.

Banita Ranow, 28, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death after she passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

She said Kate told the children: “Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.”

Ms Ranow said she was ‘welling up’ as she spoke with the children.

Kate along with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan made a surprise appearance on the long walk in Windsor to look at tributes earlier this afternoon.

Well-wisher Ms Ranow, from west London, also spoke of her surprise at seeing the two brothers and their wives together, adding: "It was really nice."

Her mother Baljinder Ranow, 64, said it was "fabulous", adding: "It was so beautiful to see."

Kate along with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan made a surprise appearance on the long walk in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I felt so emotional and I felt the Queen would have loved it. I just hope in the future they remain like that and that the brothers come together, and the families."

Mourners will be able to view the Queen's coffin from 5pm on Monday, City of Edinburgh Council confirmed this evening.

The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles Cathedral on Edinburgh's High Street for 24 hours and members of the royal family, including the King, will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

The Princess Royal will accompany the Queen's body back to London on Tuesday, September 13 ahead of her state funeral on September 19.