At least seven people shot dead in 'terror attack' in Tel Aviv as gunmen open fire moments before Iran strikes on Israel

Footage of the attack appears to show the two men clad in black getting off at the light rail station before they open fire. Picture: Social media

By Christian Oliver

Gunmen have opened fire on a Tel Aviv train station, killing seven people and wounding at least ten others in a shooting and stabbing attack.

Israeli police said two "terrorists" began their attack on the city's light railway where they continued on foot and opened fire on locals.

The pair were subsequently shot dead by civilians and officers using personal pistols in a boulevard in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish neighbourhood.

The killings came just moments before a massive barrage of Iranian rockets rained down over the city, causing air raid sirens to sound and forcing locals into bomb shelters.

There has so far been no claim of responsibility for the attack, but Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Peter Lerner told LBC they were Palestinians from the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israeli forensic technicians work in a light rail car following a shooting attack in Jaffa. Picture: Alamy

Israeli policemen take position after a shooting attack in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Footage of the attack appears to show the two men clad in black getting off at the light rail station before they open fire.

One of the men is seen executing one of the wounded with an assault rifle as the body lays on the floor. The other man appears to be holding a knife.

Another video of the aftermath showed a number of slain bodies slumped on the floor under the light rail station awning.

Israel's MDA ambulance service said it received a report of people injured by gunfire. Paramedics provided on-site treatment to those who were wounded, some of whom were left unconscious, MDA said.

Five of those wounded were described as being in a serious condition.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning, Mr Lerner, the Israel Defence Forces spokesperson, said: "These terrorists from what I understand were two Palestinians that came from Hebron, got on the light rail in southern Tel Aviv, Jaffa, [and] stabbed a person, took a weapon and went on a rampage killing six people.

"Since the 7th of October we have been confronted with terrorism and attacks and war on seven fronts, this is just another front that Israel is experiencing.

He said the attack was "extremely concerning" and amid ballistic missile fire from Iran, has resulted in a "very challenging time to be in Israel today".

Israeli forensic officers work at the site of a shooting attack in the mixed Arab-Jewish neighbourhood of Jaffa. Picture: Alamy

An IDF officer stands at the site of a shooting attack in the mixed Arab-Jewish neighbourhood of Jaffa. Picture: Alamy

One witness told the Jerusalem Post: "We were on the light rail when we suddenly heard gunfire from outside.

"At first, we thought it was fireworks, but then we realised it was something much worse. There were many gunshots. We dropped to the floor, and people were crying. I saw someone bleeding on the ground.

"I saw crowds of people running and shouting ‘terror attack’,” added a nearby shop owner. “I quickly closed my shutters and locked up."

Another witness told Haaretz: "I saw a terrorist shoot a girl who was on the floor and another girl, then I saw the terrorist shoot a man on a bicycle who fell to the floor, but I don’t think he wasn’t hurt. At that moment a civilian arrived with a gun and shot the terrorist."

The attack came as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel - suspected to total some 200 rockets.

It came after Israelis said they had begun a limited ground incursion into Lebanon targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia.

Israel said it intercepted many of the missiles fired by Iran, and officials in Washington said US destroyers had assisted in Israel's defence.

Iran said most of its missiles hit their targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed late on Tuesday to retaliate against Iran, which he said "made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it".

An Iranian commander threatened wider strikes on infrastructure if Israel retaliates against Iran's territory.

The United Nations Security Council has called an emergency meeting for Wednesday to address the spiralling conflict.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since October 8, the day after Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage. Israel declared war on the militant group in the Gaza Strip in response.

More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.