What is AUKUS? Why has the deal been struck? And why is France so ANGRY?

16 September 2021, 13:48 | Updated: 16 September 2021, 14:16

Aukus will provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, but the French aren't too happy about it
Aukus will provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, but the French aren't too happy about it. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Scott Morrison have struck a deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Britain and the US have come together to provide Canberra with technology to improve the defence partnership between the three countries.

The three leaders held a joint press conference on Wednesday evening outlining the details of the deal, which will see Australia become the seventh nation to operate nuclear-powered subs, after the US, UK, France, China, India and Russia.

However, the deal has caused diplomatic divisions both close to home and far afield.

So what is Aukus? Why has the nuclear-powered submarine deal been struck? And why is France so angry about it?

Read more: UK joins new alliance with US and Australia to take on China

Read more: French fury and China warns of arms race over nuclear pact

What is the Aukus deal?

Canberra, Washington and Westminster have agreed to join forces in building a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, using technology provided by the US.

The new Indo-Pacific Aukus pact will see the three nations "defend our shared interests" in the region and "bring us closer than ever" in terms of security, technologies and advances being made in defence-related science.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the defence partnership would also drive jobs and prosperity for all those involved, including back in the UK.

Aukus will cover artificial intelligence and other technologies and will focus on military capability, rather than intelligence, which is covered by the Five Eyes alliance, that also includes Canada and New Zealand.

Why has the Aukus deal been struck?

Many see the pact as an effort to combat an increasingly powerful China and send a message to President Xi Jinping, who has become more assertive in the region.

Mr Johnson said the partnership will help defend British interests in the eastern hemisphere and protect "our people back at home", as well as providing jobs.

Likewise, a joint statement by the three leaders said the pact will "sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region".

Aukus will also provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines that will give its navy the ability to operate undetected for longer periods underwater.

And with Beijing expanding its military, surface fleet and aircraft - plus becoming ever-more protective of the South China Sea - the move will help keep the Far East nation in check.

Why is France upset at the Aukus deal?

France has accused Australia of a "stab in the back" after they scrapped plans to buy £43 billion (€50bn) worth of conventional French diesel-electric submarines.

In a joint statement, foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and armed forces minister Florence Parly accused the US, in facilitating a defence pact with Canberra, of excluding a European ally in the effort to bring stability to the region.

"It's a stab in the back. We had established a trusting relationship with Australia, and this trust was betrayed," Mr Le Drian said in an interview on Thursday.

"This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr Trump used to do," he continued.

"It's a break in trust and I am extremely angry."

What has China said about Aukus?

Beijing has displayed its indignation at the move by accusing the three western allies of being stuck in "their cold war mentality and ideological prejudice".

The Chinese embassy in Washington DC warned against them building "exclusionary blocs targeting or harming the interests of third parties".

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it "seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race", while also branding Aukus "extremely irresponsible".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Miniature gardens planted on the roofs of unused taxis in Bangkok

Idle Thai taxis go green with mini gardens on car roofs

Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi

France kills leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised "unreservedly" for the crisis in the Scottish ambulance service.

Military may be brought in after 'man dies waiting for 40 HOURS for an ambulance'
A test missile is launched from a train in North Korea

North Korea announces first train-launched ballistic missiles test
Emma Raducanu has been reunited with her parents after her historic US Open win

Emma Raducanu REUNITED with parents after HISTORIC US Open win
Sri Lanka elephant trafficking

Sri Lanka conservationists fight elephant smuggling in court

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops BLAST police response to Insulate Britain protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'
Sacked Gavin Williamson 'was more Sunday League than Premier League'

Gavin Williamson 'was more Sunday League than Premier League'
'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz

'Britain NEEDS ISIS bride Begum's help to fight terrorism' - Maajid Nawaz
'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut
Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London