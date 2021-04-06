Australia and New Zealand to enter travel ‘bubble’ from April 19

6 April 2021, 06:27

People walk around a popular eating area in Sydney, Australia
People walk around a popular eating area in Sydney, Australia. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

New Zealand and Australia will enter into a quarantine-free travel 'bubble' this month due to both countries low incidence of Covid-19.

The start of quarantine-free travel between the neighbouring nations has been hailed by families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators.

Both countries have been successful in stamping out the spread of the virus and unrestricted travel will be allowed from April 19.

READ MORE: Travel chiefs call for clarity from PM on foreign trips

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said health officials believe the risk of the virus being transmitted from Australia is low and that travel is now safe.

She said: "The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world-leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out."

Australia had previously allowed New Zealanders to arrive without going into quarantine but New Zealand had taken a more cautious approach, requiring travellers from Australia to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival.

