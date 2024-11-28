Australia passes world-first law banning under-16s from social media

28 November 2024, 14:41

Australia will ban social media for under-16s.
Australia will ban social media for under-16s. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Australia will ban under-16s from using social media in a world-first law designed to protect children online.

The Australian Senate approved the social media ban, which will not come into effect for at least 12 months, on Thursday in a 34 to 19 vote.

The law will make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (£25 million) for systemic failures to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts.

The House of Representatives had previously overwhelmingly approved the ban, in a 102 to 13 vote on Wednesday.

Anthony Albanese prime minister of Australia
Anthony Albanese prime minister of Australia. Picture: Getty

Social media giants will be given one year to make the required changes or face massive fines for failing to protect children.

"This is a global problem and we want young Australians essentially to have a childhood," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last week.

"We want parents to have peace of mind.

"We all know technology moves fast and some people will try to find ways around these new laws but that is not a reason to ignore the responsibility that we have," he added.

A similar ban has been proposed in the UK.
A similar ban has been proposed in the UK. Picture: Getty

While specific social media platforms are not specified in the legislation, it is expected the country’s eSafety Commissioner will give more details on the ban in the coming months.

Gaming platforms are not included in the ban, with messaging sites and services that don’t require an account to use, like YouTube, also likely to avoid being blocked.

Predictably, tech giants have hit out at the ban, branding it ineffective and “blunt.”

X questioned the "lawfulness" of the bill while TikTok declared the legislation so "broad and unclear" that "almost every online service could fall within [it]".

This is not the first law banning children from social media to be proposed in recent years, but it does have the highest age limit.

Norway recently committed to passing a similar law, with the UK government also saying a ban is “on the table” amid growing global concerns over the effect of social media on children’s mental health.

Escaped former soldier Daniel Khalife found guilty of spying for Iran

Escaped former soldier Daniel Khalife found guilty of spying for Iran

A First TransPennine Express train enters Manchester Piccadilly Rail Station as a Cross Country and Arriva train depart.

Relief for tens of thousands of rail passengers as 28,000 fare evasion prosecutions declared null and void
Israel has fired on people "suspected of breaching" its ceasefire with Hezbollah

Israeli military fires at 'suspects' in south Lebanon 'violating ceasefire agreement'

Uganda Red Cross workers search for bodies

Deadly landslides bury 40 homes in eastern Uganda

Ulez charge

Cancer patients slapped with Ulez fines struggling with refunds despite Sadiq Khan promise

Rescuers use heavy machine to clear mud from a road following a landslide that hit several vehicles and killed multiple people in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra

Rains trigger deadly landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island

A police car outside the Ramsey house in January 1997

Police deny sitting on evidence as Netflix doc examines JonBenet Ramsey killing

Net migration has fallen by 20%.

UK net migration falls 20 per cent from record high to 728,000, latest ONS figures show

The Home Office has hired two Havilland Dash 8 aircraft to patrol the Channel

Planes with radars, sensors and high-tech cameras to patrol the Channel 24/7 to spot small boat migrants
Five people have been rushed to hospital after two large fires broke out in London this morning.

Five rushed to hospital as 100 firefighters battle blaze at north London restaurant

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

