Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch

21 October 2024, 12:32

By Asher McShane

An Australian senator who heckled King Charles III shouting 'You are not my King' has now shared a cartoon depicting the monarch beheaded.

King Charles was heckled by Australian senator Lidia Thorpe who told him that he had "destroyed" her land - as he gave a speech during his tour of the country.

The King had been giving a speech in Canberra about his relationship with Australia, with Camilla and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance, as well as a large crowd.

He had just finished speaking at the event at Government House and was receiving applause as Senator Lidia Thorpe stepped into the aisle and began shouting at him for about 30 seconds.

Ms Thorpe, who has Aboriginal Australian heritage, said: "As Ms Thorpe was gently ushered from the hall she shouted: "You are not our King, you are not Sovereign... you have committed genocide against our people.

She shared the 'you are not our king' cartoon showing King Charles beheaded
She shared the 'you are not our king' cartoon showing King Charles beheaded. Picture: Social Media

"Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us... Our babies, Our people. You destroyed our land."

She continued: "Give us a treaty - we want a treaty with this country... This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King you are not our King."

She later doubled down on her remarks, sharing a cartoon of the monarch's head lying next to a crown.

The cartoon was originally created by Matt Chun, co-editor of anti-imperialist publication The Sunday Paper.

She also turned her back as God Save the King played.

Read more: King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch

Read more: King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe disrupts proceedings on Monday
Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe disrupts proceedings on Monday. Picture: Getty

Charles is the monarch of Australia, as well as 13 other Commonwealth countries. Many people in these countries want their states to become a republic, although others are also support having the British monarch as head of state.

A 1999 referendum gave a slight majority to keeping the monarch. Another planned referendum was postponed earlier this year. Charles himself has said a decision on keeping the monarchy is up to the Australian people.

King Charles
King Charles. Picture: Getty

Earlier, the royals attended a church service in north Sydney before Charles went on to deliver a speech at the New South Wales parliament.

He joked about the passing "sands of time" after presenting an hourglass he dubbed a "speech timer" to an Australian assembly to mark the 200th anniversary of its upper house.

Charles and Camilla
Charles and Camilla. Picture: Getty
King Charles shakes hands with people after attending a reception to celebrate the bicentenary of the Legislative Council in Sydney
King Charles shakes hands with people after attending a reception to celebrate the bicentenary of the Legislative Council in Sydney. Picture: Getty

The King, who attended commemorations marking the 150th anniversary of the Legislative Council in 1974, said in a speech to guests: "Democratic systems must evolve, of course, to remain fit for purpose, but they are, nevertheless, essentially sound systems, as I said in this building 50 years ago.

"When underpinned by wisdom and good faith, democracy has, I believe, an extraordinary capacity for innovation, compromise and adaptability, as well as stability.

"Moreover, strong parliamentary systems, like the one we celebrate on this special occasion, are fundamental to the democracies that serve today's diverse societies; and are even more vital, given the ever-changing natural, social, economic and technological environment."

Charles made the guests laugh with a quip about time: "With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long."

The tour marks Charles' first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles III presents an hourglass as a gift for the Bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council
King Charles III presents an hourglass as a gift for the Bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council. Picture: Getty
Charles and Camilla leave after a Sunday morning service at St Thomas' Anglican Church in Sydney
Charles and Camilla leave after a Sunday morning service at St Thomas' Anglican Church in Sydney. Picture: Getty

Before he and Camilla joined the churchgoers at St Thomas' Anglican Church, its Rector Michael Mantle made them laugh when he told them: "Jesus said you will not know the day nor the hour when the King will come."

When the couple first arrived they met some of the younger members of the congregation at the church door as a group of protesters could be heard shouting "not my King" but were drowned out by shouts of "hip hip hooray".

The Rector's wife, Ellie Mantle, had ushered the children out to meet the royals and brought a rugby ball, cricket ball and stuffed koala, gifts for the King's grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She said: "It's a great honour for us as it's the first opportunity for the public to see the King and Queen."

After the service the royal couple went outside the church to shake hands with the well-wishers, who numbered around two hundred people, with some waiting since 5am to catch a glimpse of the royals.

King Charles delivers a speech during a Bicentenary of the Legislative Council event at NSW Parliament House
King Charles delivers a speech during a Bicentenary of the Legislative Council event at NSW Parliament House. Picture: Getty
Camilla greets fans at St Thomas's Church in North Sydney
Camilla greets fans at St Thomas's Church in North Sydney. Picture: Getty

